Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $5.84 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Laboratory Information Management System Market is projected to reach USD 5.84 billion by 2031 from USD 3.26 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Browse through 312 market data tables and 45 figures spread across 344 pages and the in-depth TOC on the 'Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.26 billion

USD 3.26 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.84 billion

USD 5.84 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.4%

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Trends & Insights:

By region, the North American LIMS market accounted for the largest share of 40-42% in 2025.

By component, the software segment is growing at the fastest rate of 13.0% during the forecast period.

By type, the broad-based LIMS segment held the largest share of 53.8% in 2025.

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The LIMS market is gaining momentum as laboratories face growing testing volumes, increasing data complexity, and the need to digitize and automate laboratory workflows. The CDC estimates that healthcare professionals order more than 14 billion laboratory tests annually in the US across 266,000+ CLIA-certified laboratories, highlighting the sheer volume of laboratory data that must be managed, tracked, and integrated digitally. In India, RMLIMS reported growth in several testing categories between 2023 and 2025, including CBC testing from 236,289 to 331,541 and molecular testing from 728 to 1,236. These increasing workloads, along with the replacement of legacy systems, growing demand for interoperability, laboratory automation, cloud adoption, and stronger data-integrity requirements, support continued LIMS adoption across clinical, pharmaceutical, research, and diagnostic laboratories.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are reshaping LIMS by introducing intelligent automation, real-time anomaly detection, and predictive analytics, improving laboratory efficiency and data precision. Cloud-based LIMS platforms also offer enhanced scalability and support collaborative workflows. The Lab of the Future, powered by LIMS, enables seamless data integration, real-time analytics, and intelligent automation, driving smarter, faster, and more compliant operations. These advancements are encouraging laboratories to adopt more sophisticated, regulatory-aligned, and future-ready systems.

The cloud-based segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market, by deployment model.

The cloud-based segment is expected to register substantial growth in the laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market, by deployment model. It is driven by the increasing need for scalable, flexible, and easily accessible laboratory infrastructure. Unlike traditional on-premise systems, cloud LIMS enable remote access, faster implementation and upgrades, lower IT infrastructure requirements, and seamless connectivity across multiple laboratory sites. The model is particularly attractive to diagnostic networks, CROs, biopharmaceutical companies, and smaller laboratories seeking to digitize operations without significant upfront infrastructure investment. Increasing adoption of AI, laboratory automation, instrument connectivity, and real-time analytics is further strengthening the value proposition of cloud-based LIMS, making cloud deployment an important growth opportunity within the broader LIMS market.

The life sciences segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory information management system market, by industry.

The life sciences segment holds the largest share of the LIMS market, driven by extensive use across pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, drug discovery, clinical research, quality control, and manufacturing. The increasing complexity of biopharmaceutical development, growing adoption of genomics and advanced analytical testing, and stringent GxP, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, and data-integrity requirements are encouraging life sciences companies to invest in robust laboratory informatics.

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North America is the largest market for laboratory information management systems during the forecast period.

North America is the largest and most dominant region for LIMS adoption, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and stringent regulatory frameworks. Demand for efficient data management, improved lab productivity, and compliance with regulations such as FDA 21 CFR Part 11 has fueled widespread LIMS adoption across industries including life sciences, healthcare, and food & beverage. The growing trend of laboratory digital transformation and the increasing need for real-time data access position North America as the key market for LIMS solutions, further driving growth in the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) companies include LabWare (US), LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), LabLynx, Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Labworks (US), and others are the major players in this market.

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Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The LIMS market is seeing continued investment and strategic activity, driven by growing demand for cloud-based laboratory platforms, automation, AI-enabled analytics, instrument integration, and digital management of laboratory workflows. Investment is increasingly focused on platforms that connect LIMS with electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN), laboratory execution systems (LES), scientific data management systems (SDMS), and enterprise applications. In January 2026, STARLIMS received a strategic investment from Turn/River Capital, following Francisco Partners' exit; the investment is expected to support product innovation, AI adoption, customer engagement, and expansion into new markets.

Revenue Shift Context

The LIMS market is shifting from traditional on-premises, license-based systems to cloud-based, subscription-driven, integrated laboratory informatics platforms. Growth is increasingly centered on solutions that connect LIMS, ELN, scientific data, workflow automation, AI-enabled analytics, and laboratory instruments, allowing laboratories to manage data and workflows through a unified platform. In June 2026, Scispot raised USD 8 million in Series A funding, led by Avenue Growth Partners. It is a laboratory informatics company whose platform includes alt-LIMS capabilities and connects instruments, samples, workflows, and laboratory data.

Mergers & Acquisitions

M&A activity in the LIMS market is increasingly focused on strengthening cloud-based laboratory informatics, laboratory automation, data management, and AI-enabled analytics. Established laboratory software and life-sciences technology companies are acquiring LIMS providers and complementary laboratory-informatics solutions to broaden their platforms, expand into new laboratory segments, and integrate capabilities such as ELN, SDMS, LES, instrument connectivity, and AI-driven data analysis.

LABORATORY INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description June 2025 Acquisition Confience (US) Labsoft (Brazil) Confience acquired Labsoft, a Latin American LIMS provider with its cloud-native myLIMS platform. The combination is intended to create a global LIMS leader and strengthen Confience's SaaS LIMS capabilities and international presence. May 2025 Acquisition Datacor (US) Baytek International (US) Datacor acquired Baytek International, a provider of LIMS and quality-control software. The deal expands Datacor's laboratory-management, quality assurance, and regulatory-compliance capabilities for process manufacturers and chemical industries. November 2023 Acquisition Xybion Digital (US) Autoscribe Informatics (UK) Xybion acquired Autoscribe, a global LIMS software provider. The acquisition expanded Xybion's LIMS business geographically and added configurable LIMS capabilities across life sciences, food & beverage, manufacturing, environmental, and other industries. The transaction had an aggregate purchase price of approximately USD 15 million.

Company Revenue Share Details

Established laboratory-informatics providers lead the LIMS market, with LabWare, LabVantage Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and STARLIMS consistently identified among the leading vendors. LabWare and LabVantage maintain strong positions through broad LIMS portfolios serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical, environmental, and other laboratory applications, while Thermo Fisher extends its position through SampleManager LIMS, which combines LIMS with ELN, SDMS, and LES capabilities.

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