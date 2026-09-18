Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Robert Martin, Vice President, Product Marketing, iA Clarington Investments ("IA Clarington" or the "Company"), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's launch of their Active ETF Series; IA Clarington International Multifactor Equity Fund (TSX: IIME).





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IIME employs an institutional-calibre quantitative approach to capture return potential and diversification benefits from more than two dozen factors spanning quality, momentum and value.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc., Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company, iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series, and socially responsible investments. As of July 31, 2026, iA Clarington has over $26 billion in assets under management.

For more information, please visit iaclarington.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314980