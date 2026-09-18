SCS Global Services: Getting CBAM Verification Right the First Time

Live Webinar on October 14, 2026 at 13:00 CEST

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Live Webinar Getting CBAM Verification Right the First Time

REGISTER NOW

CBAM entered its definitive phase on 1 January 2026, and the first declaration falls due in September 2027. And most of what decides whether a verification goes well is settled before it begins. So what does being ready for CBAM verification look like?Join Tarik Bellahcene and Gerard van der Ven as they talk through what to have in place first, what a verification actually involves, and what it costs to find out late.

What they'll cover:

How to establish who manufactured your goods, and why one unverified supplier further up the chain can push everything below it onto default values

What a verification really involves and what has to be in place before it can begin

What default values cost against verified figures, given they are set deliberately high, and how much ground a year of preparation covers

Who this is for: EU importers and authorized declarants preparing for their first declaration, and the non-EU manufacturers who generate the data behind it.

Can't make it to the event? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the live session

REGISTER NOW

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/getting-cbam-verification-right-the-first-time-1223649