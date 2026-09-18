The catalogue presents Retatrutide and GHK-Cu vial specifications for laboratory research, with first-lot certificates pending and dispatch subject to certificate publication.

Shrewsbury, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Altapeptides launched its online catalogue of laboratory research peptides on 15 September 2026, giving UK researchers access to a range of lyophilised compounds. The catalogue is designed for laboratories sourcing compounds for in-vitro and analytical work.

Retatrutide is listed as a 40 mg lyophilised powder in a sealed 3 mL glass vial, and GHK-Cu is the copper(II) complex of glycyl-L-histidyl-L-lysine, listed as a 50 mg blue lyophilised powder in a sealed 3 mL glass vial. Product pages on the Altapeptides site set out each compound's composition, molecular weight, vial specification and storage conditions; both sealed vials require storage at 2-8 degrees Celsius, protected from light.

Altapeptides operates a policy of publishing a certificate of analysis matched to each lot before that lot is dispatched, tying every vial to its printed lot number. First lots are pending, and their certificates have not yet been published. The certificates register currently displays compound names, vial sizes and specifications, with the lot entries marked as pending. Once published, certificates set out mass spectrometry identity, HPLC purity, residual-solvent and bacterial-endotoxin testing alongside the matching vial lot number, laboratory name and report number.

"Researchers need clear specifications and a way to match a vial to its documentation," said Julian Vance, Director of Altapeptides. "Our policy is that no vial is dispatched without its certificate."

All products in the catalogue are restricted to laboratory, analytical and in-vitro research use and are not intended for human or veterinary, diagnostic or therapeutic use. Orders are restricted to researchers aged 18 and over. Correspondence indicating an intended human use results in the order being refused.

About Altapeptides

Altapeptides is a UK-based supplier of lyophilised research peptides and analytical laboratory reagents headquartered in Shrewsbury. Its website brings together product specifications, a certificates register and research-use policies. The site also provides a journal and information on laboratory storage and handling of peptide reagents.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314977