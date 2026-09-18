Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Half-Year Report 1 January 2026 - 30 June 2026

Corporate Announcement no. 32/2026: Half-Year Report 1 January 2026 - 30 June 2026

Copenhagen, 18 September 2026

The Board of Directors and the Management have today discussed and approved the Half-Year Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 January 2026 - 30 June 2026:

Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit after tax of USD 6,655,829 for the period 1 January 2026 - 30 June 2026. The net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 3.2%, an earnings per share of USD 57.34 and an increase in net asset value of USD 83.69 per share.

The period's return was mainly driven by life expectancy updates, changes in discount rates, performance in the Legacy Portfolio, as well as the ageing of insureds and the resulting shortening of life expectancies, partly offset by administrative and staff costs. Profit for the 6-month period was on target.

The Company has entered into an agreement, through which a majority of policies are being sold to a market counterparty. The Company is entitled to a share of the future payouts of the disposed policies in an earnout agreement. The earnout agreement, valued at around 129 million USD as at June 30 2026, is included in the Company's financial assets. The Company refers to corporate announcement no. 31/2026 with regard to a dispute arisen between the Company and the purchaser.

Equity stands at USD 225,446,310 as of 30 June 2026, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,722 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 2,639 at 31 December 2025.

During the period, 3,099 new ordinary shares were issued.

Management expects that the life settlements market will continue to offer attractive, diversified returns for the medium term.

The target net return for the Company is 7.0% in USD for 2026 and 10% for 2027 onwards. It is reasonable to assume that the yield on the underlying assets is sufficient to reach the target over the medium term.





Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company's AIF-manager, Finserve Nordic AB, Gustaf Hagerud, Gustaf.hagerud@finserve.se, telephone: +46 73 612 72 42 or to the Company's Chairman Søren Andersen, email: soan@norli.dk.

Yours sincerely