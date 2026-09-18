Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: San Diego Spirits Festival Announces Winners of the 2026 International Bottle Competition

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / The San Diego Spirits Festival is proud to announce the results of its 2026 International Bottle Competition, celebrating exceptional spirits and the brands behind them from across the industry.

Now in its 16th year, the San Diego Spirits Festival International Bottle Competition brought together an outstanding field of entries across a diverse range of categories, including agave spirits, vodka, whiskey, rum, liqueurs, and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Each spirit was evaluated on its own merits through a double-blind judging process, ensuring that entries were judged solely on the quality and characteristics of the product.

The caliber of this year's submissions was exceptional, resulting in an impressive collection of medals recognizing excellence across multiple categories.

The competition provides spirits producers with an opportunity to have their products evaluated by knowledgeable industry professionals while gaining recognition for quality, craftsmanship, and innovation.

"Every year, we are impressed by the quality of the spirits entered into our competition," said Liz Edwards, Founder and Director of the San Diego Spirits Festival. "The 2026 competition showcased the incredible talent and creativity within our industry, and we are thrilled to recognize the brands and products that stood out among such a strong field."

The San Diego Spirits Festival congratulates all of the 2026 medal winners and thanks every producer and brand that participated in this year's competition. The award-winning spirits will join the legacy of products recognized through the San Diego Spirits Festival International Bottle Competition, providing winning brands with valuable recognition as they continue to build awareness and reach consumers and industry professionals. Congratulations to all of the 2026 winners!

About the San Diego Spirits Festival

Founded in 2009, the San Diego Spirits Festival is one of San Diego's premier celebrations of craft spirits, cocktails, restaurants, and the people who make the spirits industry extraordinary. The festival brings together leading spirits brands, bartenders, cocktail enthusiasts, restaurants, and consumers for an immersive celebration of the world of spirits. The 17th Annual San Diego Spirits Festival will take place September 26-27, 2026, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

For more information about the San Diego Spirits Festival visit the festival website. SanDiegoSpiritsFestival.com

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Edwards

Founder and Director

Info@SanDiegoSpiritsFestival.com

Event Details

San Diego Spirits Festival

September 26-27, 2026

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, La Jolla

Tickets and brand participation opportunities are now available.

www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com

This year's festival is proud to welcome Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Keg N Bottle as an official sponsor. FMCG and Keg N Bottle is the leading "Emerging Spirits Platform" focused on pick, pack and shipping to 42 states along with Tik-Tok marketing, newsletters and nationwide I-Heart Radio show.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good's brand including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

https://www.fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/san-diego-spirits-festival-announces-winners-of-the-2026-interna-1222853