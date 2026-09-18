Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Data Machines, a veteran-founded technology firm specializing in advanced, data-driven solutions for government and civilian customers, is expanding its Reston headquarters, underscoring Fairfax County's role as a home base for companies building technology for consequential missions.

Data Machines will invest $849,000 to expand its existing Reston footprint and establish a dedicated innovation and engineering office, creating 75 new jobs. The expansion will give the company additional capacity to grow its team and take on complex work in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, data analytics, cyber defense, software engineering, and modeling and simulation.

"We've built Data Machines around the idea that talented people working together can solve really hard problems, so it's exciting to create more space for exactly that," said Data Machines CEO Matt Quinn. "Northern Virginia has been a fantastic home for us since our founding, with its unique combination of technology, talent, and proximity to the government missions we support. More than doubling our headquarters footprint gives us room to grow our team, collaborate more closely, and take on increasingly complex challenges for our government partners. Most importantly, it allows us to keep building the collaborative, innovative environment that makes Data Machines special while increasing the impact we can have for our clients and, ultimately, the warfighter."

Founded in Northern Virginia in 2016, Data Machines has built its business in a region that offers an exceptional concentration of technology talent, federal customers and partners, and companies supporting the nation's most critical missions. The Reston expansion positions the company to continue that growth from Fairfax County while increasing the impact of its work for government customers and the warfighter.

"Data Machines has built something exceptional in Fairfax County, and we are proud that Reston will serve as home base for its next chapter," said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. "This expansion is a strong vote of confidence in the assets that make Fairfax County an ideal location for innovative companies: a highly skilled workforce, world-class infrastructure, and close proximity to the federal partners they support. We are grateful for Data Machines' important work to help keep our nation safe and congratulate the entire team on this continued growth."

Data Machines is committed to giving back to the community through local assistance efforts, student development, youth arts and STEM programs and many employees get involved with organizations shaping the next generation, including mentoring students.

"Congratulations to Data Machines on its expansion in Reston," said Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter L. Alcorn. "This expansion means 75 new jobs and real investment in our community. I'm thrilled to see a veteran-founded company choose to grow its roots in Reston, and I want to thank the entire Data Machines team for the complex work they do in support of our service members and our national defense. I'm excited to see what comes next."

"This expansion builds on the strong foundation of incredible talent and a strong ecosystem of companies operating at the intersection of AI, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity, solving problems that matter for our national security," said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) president and CEO George D. Thomas. "FCEDA will remain a steady partner to Data Machines, providing the support and resources it needs at every stage of its growth."

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Data Machines' job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia's commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

"Data Machines' decision to continue to invest in Virginia is a testament to our people, our talent, and our status as a top state for business," said Governor Abigail Spanberger. "As cybersecurity and national security become ever more related, companies like Data Machines are rising to the challenge to deliver innovation, and it's Virginians who are making that possible."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9433/314979_9ddb714ef45eaa0f_002full.jpg

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314979