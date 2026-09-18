EQS-News: American Heart Association / Key word(s): Healthcare

Organizations Unite to Defend Texas Dementia Research Initiative



18.09.2026 / 17:16 CET/CEST

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AUSTIN - September 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Texas-headquartered American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone, everywhere, and the Alzheimer's Association, the leading voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research, have filed an amicus brief supporting the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (DPRIT), a voter-approved initiative to advance research on Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The filing comes as litigation has delayed implementation of the groundbreaking initiative approved through Proposition 14 in November 2025. The measure passed with nearly 70% of the vote. The brief requests the Court of Appeals for the Fifteenth Judicial District affirm the trial court's dismissal of this case in its entirety based on the following arguments: Proposition 14 builds on a proven Texas model for medical research.

DPRIT will advance research of critical importance to the health of Texans.

Continued delay in implementing DPRIT is contrary to the public interest. This investment is important because nearly 460,000 Texans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease, affecting families, caregivers and communities across the state. DPRIT is also an investment in the Texans who don't have cognitive impairment today. Research is what moves prevention, risk reduction and early detection from promising to proven - and what determines how the next generation ages. "Texas voters sent a clear message when they approved Proposition 14: families facing Alzheimer's and other dementias cannot afford to wait. Every day of delay slows discovery, stalls the recruitment of top researchers to the state and pushes improved treatments and diagnosis further out of reach," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO of the Alzheimer's Association. "DPRIT is an investment in what comes next: better prevention, earlier detection and a generation that grows older with more control over its brain health. We will keep working to see it succeed, because what it discovers will reach families far beyond Texas." The American Heart Association advocated for the passage of Proposition 14 and supports DPRIT because evidence shows heart health and brain health are deeply interconnected. Many of the same risk factors that increase the likelihood of heart disease and stroke, including high blood pressure, tobacco use, physical inactivity and obesity, are also linked to premature cognitive decline and dementia. The Alzheimer's Association supported the legislation that established DPRIT and led the voter education campaign that carried Proposition 14. That work rests on decades of engagement with state lawmakers and a grassroots network of advocates and community partners across Texas, and the Association is committed to seeing the voters' mandate fulfilled. "Breakthroughs don't happen by accident - they happen when communities make a long-term commitment to science, innovation and the people whose lives depend on them," said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. "The fight against Alzheimer's and dementia is one of the most urgent public health challenges of our time, and progress depends on our willingness to invest in science before families run out of options. That's exactly the opportunity Texas voters embraced through Proposition 14." Voter-approved Proposition 14 provides $3 billion to DPRIT over 10 years, making it the largest state investment in brain health research in U.S. history. In calling for a swift resolution of the legal challenges standing in the way of this life saving and life changing research, the Heart Association and Alzheimer's Association and the many patients and families we represent remain committed to working with the Texas lieutenant governor, other state elected officials and research and public health institutions across the state to implement DPRIT and initiate this investment to accelerate progress in brain-health research. Additional Resources: Amicus brief (doc)

(doc) American Heart Association news release - https://newsroom.heart.org/news/several-cvd-conditions-risk-factors-linked-to-alzheimer-s-risk-notably-low-blood-pressure (June 2026)

(June 2026) American Heart Assoication information - Brain Health About the American Heart Association The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public's health and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org , Facebook , X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1. About the Alzheimer's Association The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900 . For Media Inquiries - 214-706-1173 American Heart Association: Shelly.Hogan@heart.org Alzheimer's Association: 312.335.4078 , Media@alz.org For Public Inquiries: 1-800-AHA-USA1 ( 242-8721 ) View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: American Heart Association





18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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