Allied Biofuels has held a major Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) meeting at Sinopec's office in Ningbo, China, bringing together Allied Biofuels, Sinopec Engineering Group Co., Ltd. of China, Topsoe A/S of Denmark, Sasol South Africa Limited, and Plug Power of the United States the principal international engineering and technology providers supporting its US$6.1 billion Presidential Decree-backed Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and e-SAF project in Uzbekistan.

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FEED Meeting Ningbo, China

At the joint FEED meeting of the project's core engineering and technology stakeholders, the discussions established clear alignment on engineering responsibilities, technology interfaces, design deliverables, project integration and the coordinated execution programme required to advance the project through FEED.

All stakeholders working on the project expressed full confidence in the execution programme and in achieving Final Investment Decision (FID) in Q1 2027.

Sinopec Engineering Group Co., Ltd. of China is delivering FEED, systems integration, Detailed Engineering and open-book cost development, with the project structured for rollover to EPC.

Topsoe A/S of Denmark and Sasol South Africa Limited are providing the core technology license, engineering design package and technical services for the e-SAF production pathway, combining Topsoe's SynCOR technology with Sasol's Fischer-Tropsch technology.

Plug Power of the United States, through Plug Power Europe SAS, is supporting the project with up to 2.4 GW of GenEco PEM electrolyzer systems, along with the Basic Engineering Design Package and associated engineering services.

These engineering and technology providers bring the world-class technical capability, proven expertise and execution strength required to advance the project through FEED and into the next stage of delivery, with all major workstreams firmly aligned toward achieving FID in Q1 2027.

Alfred Benedict, Managing Director of Allied Biofuels, said:

"The Ningbo meeting confirms the strength of this project and the confidence shared by every stakeholder involved. Sinopec, Topsoe, Sasol and Plug Power are working alongside Allied Biofuels with a common objective, and the engineering and technology workstreams are firmly aligned for execution.

"The responsibilities are clear, the key technology interfaces are aligned and the execution programme is established. All stakeholders have demonstrated full confidence in the project, and we are fully confident in achieving Final Investment Decision in Q1 2027.

"The capability, commitment and alignment demonstrated in Ningbo reinforce our confidence in delivering this project at world scale."

The Ningbo FEED meeting represents a major milestone in Allied Biofuels' development programme. It has brought the project's principal engineering and technology providers into clear alignment on execution and established the coordinated programme required to advance through FEED.

Allied Biofuels and all stakeholders working on the project are proceeding with full confidence toward Final Investment Decision in Q1 2027.

About Allied Biofuels

Allied Biofuels is developing Central Asia's first world-scale integrated biorefinery in Uzbekistan, purpose-engineered for the industrial-scale production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and e-SAF.

The US$6.1 billion Presidential Decree-backed development integrates advanced fuels technology, renewable energy, green hydrogen production, international engineering expertise and a global commercial and logistics platform.

Working with leading international engineering and technology providers, Allied Biofuels is developing a world-scale sustainable aviation fuels project designed to establish Uzbekistan as a significant future producer and supplier to the global aviation market.

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