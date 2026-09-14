Regulatory News:
Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN):
Aggregated presentation
Name of issuer
Identification code of
issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number
of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the
purchased shares *
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
9/14/2026
FR0014005AL0
696,378
7.1800
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
696,378
4,999,994.0400
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260918069127/en/
Contacts:
Antin Infrastructure Partners
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