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WKN: 924838 | ISIN: US5261071071 | Ticker-Symbol: LXI
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 09:30
311,40 Euro
-0,45 % -1,40
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
312,20313,8018:53
311,80314,4018:53
PR Newswire
18.09.2026 17:32 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lennox International Inc.: Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lennox (NYSE: LII) board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.36 per share of common stock, payable October 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2026.

About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient building solutions and is committed to creating healthier and more comfortable environments. Serving residential and commercial customers, the company delivers innovative heating, cooling, indoor air quality, refrigeration, and water heating systems. Through trusted products, parts, and services, and advanced technology, Lennox delivers connected solutions that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com.

Media Contact
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.