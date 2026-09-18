ODIOT SA: ODIOT S.A. announces a capital increase of EUR 1,200,000

ODIOT S.A. announces a capital increase of €1,200,000

Paris, September 18, 2026 - 6:00 p.m

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010XXX - MLODT) announces the successful completion of its latest capital increase. This new transaction forms part of the development strategy pursued by the Company and reflects the continued confidence of its investors.

The fundraising, for a total amount of €1,200,000, was carried out entirely in cash and brings new shareholders into the Company's share capital. These new shareholders are expected to join the Patrons-Investors Club.

Terms of the transaction

Total amount of the capital increase: €1,200,000 (including share premium)

Number of new shares issued: 30,000

Issue price: €40 per share

Following this capital increase, the Company's share capital amounts to €333,949, divided into 333,949 shares with a par value of €1 each, fully paid up and all of the same class.

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ODIOT S.A., said: "We are pressing ahead with the plan we set out, which is to modernise the Company's assets in order to streamline production, strengthen our commercial arm and, ultimately, serve our clients better."

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères (1880), Biennais (1791) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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