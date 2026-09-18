Hop-on, Inc. Announces Digitalage iOS UX Design Completion - Redesigned Build Enters Internal Testing Through Apple TestFlight

The redesigned iOS interface aims to simplify discovery, broadcasting and replay as Digitalage pursues user adoption and revenue activation.

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN), through its subsidiary Digitalage, Inc., today announced its redesigned iOS build is available for internal testing through Apple TestFlight, following completion of the new iOS user experience design on September 10, 2026.

Longtime Digitalage team member Neeraj Baipureddy has led the redesign since August 11, 2026. Digitalage has named him Lead Product Engineer and Head of iOS Design.

A general-availability date for the redesigned experience will be announced following completion of internal testing and any applicable platform review.

"We built the infrastructure. This design work is intended to make it easier to find and broadcast content and return to a replay. Digitalage wants those actions to be easily repeatable."

- Peter Michaels, Sr., Founder, Chairman & CEO, Hop-on, Inc.

WHAT THE NEW UX IS DESIGNED TO DELIVER

The published product demonstration shows how Digitalage's Create, Protect, Monetize framework connects to three elements of the redesigned experience:

Live Discovery: A featured broadcast and ranked Top 10 organize live programming.

A featured broadcast and ranked Top 10 organize live programming. Live Becomes Replay: Finished broadcasts appear in Recently Live, retaining their connection to the creator.

Finished broadcasts appear in Recently Live, retaining their connection to the creator. Access Made Clear: Feed labels distinguish free, pass and subscriber-only content before playback.

Watch the 3:55 Digitalage UX demonstration: digitalage.com/experiencedemo.

The demonstration is labeled a product preview. The redesigned experience is intended to simplify discovery and content access; general availability remains subject to the rollout schedule above.

ADOPTION, CREATOR ECONOMICS AND REVENUE OBJECTIVES

The redesign's objectives are to improve the user acquisition funnel, support monthly active user (MAU) growth, strengthen retention and increase conversion to paid participation. These improvements support revenue activation and recurring revenue potential.

A network effect could develop if more creator content attracts returning audiences and those audiences encourage further creator participation. These are objectives and potential outcomes; this announcement reports no measured gains attributable to the redesign.

The previously disclosed Genesis model provides 85% of gross subscription revenue to creators, a 15% Platform Infrastructure Fee, and 50% of net advertising revenue generated by participants' content to Genesis creators, subject to program terms. July 1 economics report.

DESIGN AND ENGINEERING BEHIND THE REBUILD

Baipureddy oversees end-to-end product design and UI/UX, translating designs into functional user experiences while leading full-stack development of the Digitalage iOS application. His responsibilities span mobile engineering, API and backend integrations, content moderation, live-streaming workflows and monetization features, including the $9.99 content-pass purchase experience.

"Our design starts with what people came to do: find content they care about, join a live moment or share their own. We want the next action to be clear, with content access and creator controls easy to understand," said Neeraj Baipureddy, Lead Product Engineer and Head of iOS Design.

He personally led the end-to-end design and engineering of the following experiences:

Discovery and personalization: Home and Discover help users find live streams, replays and video-on-demand (VOD) content. The redesigned personalized For You Feed includes featured programming and engagement-focused content presentation. Automatically scrolling Trending Rails surface trending and popular programming.

Stream details and previews: Stream Cards and Details provide a clearer transition from stream cards to stream details pages and additional content information. Engagement-Based Previews autoplay within stream cards, with preview behavior informed by content-engagement signals.

Live creation and viewing: Create and Broadcast provides creator workflows for starting and managing live streams. The Live Player lets viewers join broadcasts, participate in live chat, react to content and view audience activity.

Paid content access: The Pass Purchase Workflow provides a $9.99 purchase experience that allows users to unlock eligible pass-gated content. Users encounter this workflow after selecting pass-only content and before beginning playback.

Replay and library: Replay provides recorded-stream experiences that retain synchronized chat after a live broadcast ends. Library includes watch history, saved content and access to available streams, replays and VOD content.

Creator controls and moderation: Creator Profile includes profile management, creator controls and content-visibility settings. Content Moderation provides moderation workflows supporting live streams, replays and video-on-demand content.

Company announcements: Digitalage press archive | Hop-on newsroom

CREATOR ECONOMY AND MOBILE MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Grand View Research estimates the creator economy at $252.3 billion in 2025, rising to $310.4 billion in 2026, with a projected 23.3% CAGR for 2026-2033. Creator economy report.

Its video streaming report, published in 2025, projects a global market of $191.1 billion in 2026 and $416.8 billion by 2030. Video streaming report.

Sensor Tower's State of Mobile 2026 reports $167 billion in consumer spending on in-app purchases and paid apps and games across iOS and Google Play in 2025, up 10.6% year over year. State of Mobile 2026.

These third-party estimates cover overlapping markets, are not additive and do not forecast Digitalage's revenue.

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC. / DIGITALAGE, INC.

Headquartered in Temecula, California, Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) is a publicly traded technology company developing scalable media infrastructure for ingesting, protecting, distributing and monetizing digital media.

Through its subsidiary Digitalage, Inc., the company is developing patent-pending architecture connecting verified media delivery, rights management and creator monetization.

Website: digitalage.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning testing, rollout, general availability, adoption, monetization, network effects and future performance. Actual results may differ materially because of development challenges, financing needs, competition, content-rights requirements, regulatory changes and dependence on third-party platforms. Third-party market estimates and forecasts involve assumptions, may change and do not establish Digitalage's attainable market share or future revenue. Readers should review the company's public filings and disclosures and avoid undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hop-on undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. See hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage, Inc.

Email: contact@digitalage.com

Website: digitalage.com

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SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hop-on-inc.-announces-digitalage-ios-ux-design-completion-redesig-1223758