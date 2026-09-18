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Dow Jones News
18.09.2026 18:39 Uhr
199 Leser
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Multi Units Luxembourg: Notice to Shareholders

DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Multi Units Luxembourg (ACWU,ACWL) 
Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
18-Sep-2026 / 18:07 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
 
Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, 
 
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
 
 RCS Luxembourg B 115 129  
 
(the "Company") 
 
_______________________________________________________________ 
  
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF 
 
Amundi MSCI All Country World  
 
(the "Sub-Fund") 

Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Information Documents of the SubFund 

Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") 
and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). 

Luxembourg, 14 September 2026 Dear Shareholders, 

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to change the denomination of the SubFund, as detailed 
below (the "Change"). 
 
The Change will become effective as of 28 September 2026 (the "Effective Date") and reflected in the next approved 
Prospectus. 
 
               Before the Effective Date       From the Effective Date 
 
                                  Amundi MSCI All Country World 
Name of the Sub-Fund     Amundi MSCI All Country World 
                              Swap

Importantly, the Change does not represent a change to the investment objective, nor to the investment policy of the Sub-Fund. The other characteristics of the Sub-Fund remain unchanged.

Following the implementation of the Change, the Prospectus and the Key Information Document of the Sub-Fund will be amended accordingly.

The latest Prospectus and Key Information Documents are available on request free of charge at the Company's registered office and may be or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website:

www.amundietf.com.

Yours sincerely,

The Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1829220XXX, LU1829220XXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     ACWU,ACWL 
LEI Code:   5493009CRFOJZRM3LG53 
Sequence No.: 443744 
EQS News ID:  2401174 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2401174&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2026 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.