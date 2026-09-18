DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Multi Units Luxembourg (ACWU,ACWL) Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 18-Sep-2026 / 18:07 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF Amundi MSCI All Country World (the "Sub-Fund") Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Information Documents of the SubFund Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). Luxembourg, 14 September 2026 Dear Shareholders, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to change the denomination of the SubFund, as detailed below (the "Change"). The Change will become effective as of 28 September 2026 (the "Effective Date") and reflected in the next approved Prospectus. Before the Effective Date From the Effective Date Amundi MSCI All Country World Name of the Sub-Fund Amundi MSCI All Country World Swap

Importantly, the Change does not represent a change to the investment objective, nor to the investment policy of the Sub-Fund. The other characteristics of the Sub-Fund remain unchanged.

Following the implementation of the Change, the Prospectus and the Key Information Document of the Sub-Fund will be amended accordingly.

The latest Prospectus and Key Information Documents are available on request free of charge at the Company's registered office and may be or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website:

www.amundietf.com.

Yours sincerely,

The Board

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ISIN: LU1829220XXX, LU1829220XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: ACWU,ACWL LEI Code: 5493009CRFOJZRM3LG53 Sequence No.: 443744 EQS News ID: 2401174 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 18, 2026 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)