Axora Medical Expands Office-Based Gynecology Portfolio Through Partnership with Porter Instrument

Distribution of Nitronox Plus expands patient comfort options for office-based gynecology procedures, while the recent launch of HERizon Vista supports in-office hysteroscopic visualization and diagnosis-driven AUB care.

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Axora Medical announced a partnership with Porter Instrument, a division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, to distribute the Nitronox Plus nitrous oxide and oxygen delivery system to gynecology practices throughout the United States. The partnership expands Axora Medical's growing portfolio of solutions designed to support gynecologic procedures performed in the office and advance a diagnosis-driven approach to abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB) care.

Nitronox Plus is an adjustable demand-flow nitrous oxide and oxygen delivery system designed to help support patient comfort during minimally invasive gynecologic procedures in the office, including hysteroscopy, endometrial biopsy, IUD insertion or removal, LEEP, and endometrial ablation. The compact system gives healthcare professionals control over the nitrous oxide concentration while allowing patients to receive the gas mixture as they breathe through the disposable breathing circuit. Patients remain conscious and spontaneously breathing during administration.

The Nitronox Plus system is available in three configurations (adjustable 0%-50%, adjustable 0%-70%, or preset 50/50) giving healthcare professionals flexibility to choose the system that best fits their practice needs.

"As more gynecologic procedures move into the office, physicians need solutions designed to support both procedural workflows and the patient experience," said Darin Hammers, President & CEO, Axora Medical. "Our partnership with Porter Instrument is an important step in expanding Axora Medical's office-based portfolio and our ability to support gynecologists with a proven comfort solution that alongside our diagnostic and procedural technologies can help them effectively and efficiently deliver care."

The addition of the Nitronox Plus system follows Axora Medical's recent launch of HERizon Vista, a compact hysteroscopy platform designed to support diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy in the office or OR.

The HERizon Vista system advances hysteroscopic care with solutions designed for clarity, efficiency, and patient comfort. The system includes single-use hysteroscopes, operative accessories like graspers, and an all-in-one image processor and monitor designed to bring the power of high-definition imaging into any clinical setting. Each hysteroscope includes an operative port to support in-office procedures and multiple styles help support personalized care.

Together, HERizon Vista and Nitronox Plus complement Axora Medical's broader portfolio of technologies supporting Diagnosis-Driven AUB Care, an approach center on providing physicians with solutions that can support visualization, diagnosis, and treatment across the AUB care pathway.

About Nitronox Plus

Nitronox Plus is manufactured by Parker Hannifin Corporation, Precision Fluidics Division, 245 Township Line Road, Hatfield, PA 19440 USA and is distributed in the USA by Axora Medical.

About HERizon Vista

The HERizon Vista ViewPoint Medical Endoscope Imaging System is manufactured by Jiangsu Jiyuan Medical Technology Co., Ltd., No. 48 CECEP (Taizhou) Environmental Protection Technology Industry Park, No.59 Meilan Road, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China and is distributed in the USA by Axora Medical.

About Axora Medical, Inc.

Axora Medical is a gynecologic medical device company with a mission to care for women by providing exceptional gynecologic products our customers trust and patients deserve. We work with gynecologic care teams to help streamline the diagnosis and treatment of AUB and other uterine conditions, helping clinicians deliver the right care in the right setting with confidence.

About Porter Instrument

For over 50 years, Porter Instrument has been known as the "Trusted Name in Nitrous." Porter has specialized in the development, manufacturing, and sale of precision instruments for the measurement and control of gases and liquids. Featuring the widest product portfolio in the dental and medical nitrous oxide and oxygen delivery system industry, Porter has built its reputation on safety, reliability, precision accuracy, and support.

Contact:

Axora Medical, Inc.

Kevin Tracey

info@axoramedical.com

SOURCE: Axora Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/axora-medical-expands-office-based-gynecology-portfolio-through-partn-1221891