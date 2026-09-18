Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) a leading provider of integrated energy equipment and services, today announced plans to present at The Water Tower Research Insights Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time). Lloyd Hajdik, President and CEO of Oil States will participate in a fireside chat and the Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

To register for the event, to access the presentation, or to book one-on-one meetings with Company attendees, please use the following information:

The Water Tower Research Insights Conference September 2026

Conference Dates: September 22-23, 2026

Presentation Time: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 2:00PM (Eastern Time)

Registration/Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/portal.jsp?ei=1770861&tp_key=bfed48f4a8

Recordings of the Company presentations will be available directly on the conference event platform and will be distributed through Water Tower Research's distribution channels following the conference. More information may be found on WTR's website. www.watertowerresearch.com

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, military and industrial sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

About Water Tower Research

Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight into a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The presentation will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of geopolitical conflicts and tensions, changes in tariffs and duties on imported materials and exported finished goods, the level of supply and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the current and future prices of oil and natural gas, the level of exploration, drilling and completion activity, general global economic conditions, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the financial health of our customers, the actions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and other producing nations (together with OPEC, "OPEC+") with respect to crude oil production levels and pricing, supply chain disruptions, including as a result of natural disasters, industrial accidents, additional trade restrictions or the adoption of or increase in tariffs, or the threat thereof, the impact of environmental matters, including executive actions and regulatory efforts to adopt environmental or climate change regulations that may result in increased operating costs or reduced oil and natural gas production or demand globally, consolidation of our customers, our ability to access and the cost of capital in the bank and capital markets, our ability to develop new competitive technologies and products, and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Periodic Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

SOURCE: Oil States International, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315022