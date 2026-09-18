MVLAND, a Meitu-developed AI music video generator, has upgraded to Version 2.0 and officially launched its Studio Mode. Centered on an agent-driven creative workflow and professional music analysis, the update integrates the entire MV production pipeline from music understanding and creative development to storyboarding, shot generation and post-editing into one unified end-to-end workflow.

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MVLAND 2.0 Launches "Studio Mode"

Unlike conventional prompt-based AI tools that only generate fragmented clips with inconsistent characters and disjointed narratives, MVLAND adopts exclusive music-first creation logic. It comprehensively analyzes a track's rhythm, mood, genre and structural details to customize matched stories and professional shots, ensuring every visual change fits the music's core emotion rather than generating random footage.

Studio Mode delivers comprehensive upgraded creation capabilities for all users. It supports flexible multi-character storytelling, allowing creators to freely set protagonists, supporting roles and character interactions to build diverse narratives. Equipped with a curated high-quality visual style library, it avoids generic AI aesthetics and enables exclusive artistic customization for each music video.

The biggest upgrade lies in precise shot-level controllable editing. Creators can independently modify or regenerate camera movement, composition and character actions for every single scene, abandoning blind box-style one-time generation. The built-in multi-track editor further supports free splicing, adjustment and hybrid use of AI-generated footage and original assets, realizing one-stop polished production without switching third-party tools.

This upgrade marks a key industry transition: AI video competitiveness no longer lies only in fast generation, but in accurate creative direction and detailed refinement. Studio Mode significantly lowers professional MV production barriers, empowering independent musicians and creators to turn simple musical inspiration into polished, complete and uniquely styled visual works through full-process controllable creation.

About MVLAND:

MVLAND, an AI music video creation platform from Meitu, is built around music understanding. It combines AI music analysis, character performance, intelligent storyboarding and video generation to accurately convert a song's rhythm and emotion into visuals. Novice creators can turn ideas into creative MV works, while musicians can produce professional music videos. The platform makes it easy to transform music into imagery, giving every track a unique visual story.

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Contacts:

Wujiaoying

E-mail:wjy8@meitu.com

Website:https://mvland.com