Infillion to Acquire Foursquare, Closing the Loop Between Advertising and Real-World Results

With Foursquare, Infillion becomes the first independent platform to close the advertising loop on real-world outcomes - bringing together purchase signal, visit signal, and the execution engine to turn both into results.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Infillion has announced the acquisition of Foursquare, the leading location intelligence platform. The deal will bring Foursquare's real-world visitation data into the Infillion platform alongside Catalina's purchase intelligence, giving advertisers a privacy-safe way to measure whether advertising drove store visits and real-world purchases.

Foursquare's footprint includes more than 100 million points of interest across 200 countries, 16 billion human-verified check-ins, and aggregated coverage of 250 million U.S. devices. It powers location measurement for hundreds of brands across verticals, serves all agency holding companies, and underpins place intelligence for major mobile apps and AI systems.

"Marketers have been trying to prove that their advertising drives real-world outcomes for decades. Walled gardens and retailer apps can only measure what happens inside their own environments. Foursquare is one of the few places with the scaled data to measure what happens in the physical world. Combined with Catalina purchase intelligence, Infillion is now one of the few platforms to accurately connect advertising to outcomes at national scale. Better inputs mean better outputs," said Rob Emrich, Founder & Executive Chairman of Infillion.

Foursquare's location technology helps marketers understand visitation patterns, reach consumers based on the types of places they visit, and measure whether advertising drove incremental store visits. Combined with Catalina's purchase data and Infillion's media technology, advertisers benefit from a single foundation for reaching the right audiences and measuring whether their advertising drove real-world results.

"Foursquare joining Infillion adds significant new real-world outcome data - all inside a platform that can serve customers at scale," said Gary Little, CEO of Foursquare.

Several members of Foursquare's leadership team will join Infillion after the transaction closes, expanding their Data Business Unit and bringing deep expertise in location intelligence, geospatial technology, and the products and partnerships that have made Foursquare an industry leader. Infillion will evaluate the future of Foursquare's consumer applications, Swarm and Superlocal, considering a range of paths including open-source models, strategic partnerships, and opportunities that best support their communities.

About Infillion

Infillion is the first fully composable advertising platform, built to reduce complexity, waste, and opacity in digital media. Formed by unifying category-defining technologies including MediaMath, TrueX, Gimbal, Drawbridge, and Catalina, Infillion connects demand, supply, data, and creative in a single platform with the transparency of the open web and the scale of walled gardens. Powered by deterministic purchase intelligence and agentic-ready infrastructure, Infillion supports managed service, self-service, and automated execution for media buyers, sellers, agencies, retailers, and enterprise clients. Headquartered in New York City, Infillion drives infinite outcomes from attention to action. Learn more at www.infillion.com .

About Foursquare

Foursquare is the industry's leading geospatial technology platform, designed to help businesses make smarter marketing decisions and create more engaging customer experiences. Powered by deep machine learning and a privacy-forward approach, its technology and solutions are redefining how organizations derive value from location intelligence. Foursquare is an industry leader in privacy advocacy, with active membership in the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and adherence to the self-regulatory principles of the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA). Learn more at www.foursquare.com .

For inquiries, please contact press@Infillion.com

SOURCE: Infillion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/infillion-to-acquire-foursquare-closing-the-loop-between-advertising-and-real-1223779