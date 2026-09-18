Latham & Watkins: Latham Expands Market-Leading Antitrust & Competition Practice with Paris Partner Victor Levy

Arrival further strengthens the firm's premier Antitrust & Competition Practice in Europe and enhances its unrivalled global platform.

PARIS, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins is pleased to announce that Victor Levy has joined the firm's Paris office as partner in its Antitrust & Competition Practice. Levy advises on competition law matters, with particular experience in merger control filings before the European Commission, the French Competition Authority, and other competition authorities globally, as well as complex antitrust investigations and follow-on damages claims before competition authorities and Courts.

Levy has extensive experience across sectors including aerospace and defense, consumer goods, and industrials.

"We are thrilled to welcome Victor to the firm," said Thomas Margenet-Baudry, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Paris. "Our Paris office is a powerhouse in the French market, with exceptional strength across our transactional and regulatory practices. Antitrust and competition is central to that success, an essential component of our market-leading transactional and litigation platforms and a formidable go-to practice. Victor brings deep experience in complex domestic and cross-border antitrust matters for French and international clients that complements our existing strengths and further enhances the sophisticated, integrated advice we provide to clients in France, across Europe, and globally. His arrival reflects our ambition to continue investing in the very best talents and to remain at the forefront of the market for years to come."

Latham's Antitrust & Competition Practice is widely recognized as one of the world's premier antitrust platforms, delivering sophisticated, coordinated advice across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The firm advises and represents clients on many of their most significant and complex global transactions, cartel investigations, and disputes, combining deep antitrust experience with market-leading litigation and trial capabilities. The Paris competition practice, like that of the Brussels office, is ranked Band 1 / Tier 1 in the legal directories. The addition of Levy further strengthens the firm's European and Paris bench and enhances its ability to guide clients through an increasingly complex and interconnected global competition and regulatory landscape.

"The addition of Victor underscores the continued strength and momentum of our global practice," said Lawrence Buterman, Global Chair of Latham's Antitrust & Competition Practice. "Our platform brings together leading antitrust lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia who are increasingly called upon by our clients to lead and coordinate representations on complex transactions and litigation matters spanning multiple jurisdictions. Victor brings outstanding credentials and deep experience that will further strengthen our ability to deliver integrated and global solutions at the highest level."

"We have known Victor for many years and have long held him in the highest regard," said Jacques-Philippe Gunther, Antitrust & Competition partner in Paris. "He is definitely one of the best of his generation, and his unique combination of economic and legal expertise makes him a real additional strength to our talented team."

Paris Antitrust & Competition partner, Adrien Giraud also commented: "Victor brings extensive experience across merger control, foreign investment screening, antitrust investigations, litigation, and State aid. At a time when antitrust and regulatory considerations are playing a critical role in shaping strategic business decisions, his arrival further enhances the breadth and depth of our offering in Paris."

"I am delighted to join Latham & Watkins in Paris, especially at this critical time when competition authorities are becoming increasingly active and coordinated across jurisdictions. The firm's global platform and market-leading capabilities provide an exceptional opportunity to help clients navigate their most complex matters," said Levy. "I look forward to working closely with the teams across practices and geographies to further develop Latham's antitrust and competition offering."

Levy joins Latham & Watkins from Hogan Lovells Cadwalader. He holds a Master's degree in Mathematics from the École Normale Supérieure de Lyon, a Master's degree in European Business Law from Paris Panthéon-Assas University, and an LL.M. from New York University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in Paris and New York.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

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