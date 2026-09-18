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PR Newswire
18.09.2026 22:12 Uhr
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Nscale Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nscale Limited ("Nscale") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Nscale has applied to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NSCL."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley will act as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, TD Securities, Mizuho, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cantor, SMBC Nikko and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance will act as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Citizens Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets, Roth Capital Partners, ABN AMRO, Compass Point, DNB Carnegie, Rosenblatt, SEB and Tigress Financial Partners will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made available only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282 or by email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick St., 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Nscale

Nscale Limited (Nscale) is a full-stack AI cloud platform. We bring together software, compute, and power in a vertically integrated offering - from a unified cloud platform for running AI training and inference, to the data centers and low-cost power that make it possible. Our mission is to build the engine of superintelligence and enhance access to the benefits of advanced AI for enterprises, governments, and the communities that depend on them.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nscale-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-302883592.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.