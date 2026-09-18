Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gallium - Das Metall hinter dem KI-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2026 22:14 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Monarch Air Group, LLC: Broward Families to Receive Free Hurricane Supplies During Peak Hurricane Season

Giveaway hosted by Monarch Air Group, in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County and support from the American Red Cross Broward Chapter.

LAUDERHILL, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Following a strong community turnout last year, the 2nd Annual Hurricane Preparedness Kit Giveaway hosted by Monarch Air Group is returning to Broward County to provide local families with free essential storm supplies during the heart of peak hurricane season.

On Saturday, September 19, beginning at 9:30 a.m., families will have the opportunity to receive free hurricane preparedness kits at the Boys & Girls Club Lauderhill Club, 5455 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, Florida 33313. The event will help 150 South Florida families replenish hurricane supplies they may have already used and ensure they have critical essentials on hand as hurricane season continues. Each kit will include first aid supplies, canned food, bottled water, portable phone chargers, flashlights, and other emergency preparedness items.

In collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County and support from the American Red Cross Broward Chapter, the drive-thru event is hosted by Monarch Air Group - a Fort Lauderdale based private jet charter provider with a longstanding history of supporting rescue, emergency relief and humanitarian efforts. From coordinating flights into disaster-stricken regions to supporting emergency evacuations, the company is once again bringing that commitment home by helping South Florida families stay prepared during the most active period of hurricane season.

Media Contact:
Christine Liriano, Director of Public Relations & Marketing
CL@monarchairgroup.com

SOURCE: Monarch Air Group, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/broward-families-to-receive-free-hurricane-supplies-during-peak-hurricane-sea-1223972

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.