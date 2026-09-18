Monarch Air Group, LLC: Broward Families to Receive Free Hurricane Supplies During Peak Hurricane Season

Giveaway hosted by Monarch Air Group, in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County and support from the American Red Cross Broward Chapter.

LAUDERHILL, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Following a strong community turnout last year, the 2nd Annual Hurricane Preparedness Kit Giveaway hosted by Monarch Air Group is returning to Broward County to provide local families with free essential storm supplies during the heart of peak hurricane season.

On Saturday, September 19, beginning at 9:30 a.m., families will have the opportunity to receive free hurricane preparedness kits at the Boys & Girls Club Lauderhill Club, 5455 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, Florida 33313. The event will help 150 South Florida families replenish hurricane supplies they may have already used and ensure they have critical essentials on hand as hurricane season continues. Each kit will include first aid supplies, canned food, bottled water, portable phone chargers, flashlights, and other emergency preparedness items.

In collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County and support from the American Red Cross Broward Chapter, the drive-thru event is hosted by Monarch Air Group - a Fort Lauderdale based private jet charter provider with a longstanding history of supporting rescue, emergency relief and humanitarian efforts. From coordinating flights into disaster-stricken regions to supporting emergency evacuations, the company is once again bringing that commitment home by helping South Florida families stay prepared during the most active period of hurricane season.

Media Contact:

Christine Liriano, Director of Public Relations & Marketing

CL@monarchairgroup.com

SOURCE: Monarch Air Group, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/broward-families-to-receive-free-hurricane-supplies-during-peak-hurricane-sea-1223972