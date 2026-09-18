Lung Cancer Group on Secondary Asbestos Exposure: Why Family Members Are at Risk of Lung Cancer

They never worked in a shipyard. They never handled insulation or spent a shift in a factory where dust hung in the air. But families of those who worked around asbestos-containing products could be at risk of illnesses like lung cancer today.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Lung Cancer Group, a national organization for individuals and families affected by lung cancer , is drawing attention to secondary asbestos exposure. This happened when workers returned home with asbestos fibers stuck to them, putting their families in danger of lung cancer.

Secondary asbestos exposure is also called secondhand or take-home exposure. It occurs when a worker exposed to asbestos on the job carries asbestos fibers home on their body, clothing, hair, skin, or equipment.

At home, loved ones like spouses, children, and other relatives could breathe in or swallow the fibers. For example, a wife doing laundry could shake out contaminated garments, releasing the dust into the air. Hugging workers returning home could release the fibers.

For people who made a living in high-risk asbestos occupations, such as shipyard work, construction, or plumbing, they likely brought home toxic fibers every day for decades.

Concentrations of asbestos found in the lungs of some household exposure victims were similar to those found in shipyard industry workers, which is one of the occupations with the highest risk of asbestos exposure.

amily members of these workers could get sick with lung cancer or mesothelioma 10-50 years later, even if they never worked with asbestos directly.

When a loved one is diagnosed with lung cancer, it's easy to assume that smoking is the cause. But, if a family member has a history of industrial or shipyard work, secondary asbestos exposure could have played a role too.

This is because asbestos fibers actually make the damage that smoking does to the lungs worse. As a result, loved ones who smoked and also were exposed to asbestos secondhand are at a much higher risk of getting sick later in life.

"Scientific studies continue to prove that asbestos can contribute to lung cancer," said Sam Timpe, a spokesperson for Lung Cancer Group. "We want families to be aware that there are options and resources to help them after a diagnosis."

Family members who suffered secondhand asbestos exposure aren't just at risk of lung cancer. Asbestos has been shown to cause several types of serious diseases, most notably a cancer called mesothelioma , which affects the linings of the lungs or other organs.

A Journal of Lung Health and Diseases study found that nearly a third of all mesothelioma cases in the United States are the result of secondhand exposure.

Additionally, the risk for mesothelioma among women with a husband or father working in an asbestos-related industry increases 10-fold, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Loved ones of asbestos workers may not immediately connect a lung cancer or mesothelioma diagnosis with take-home exposure. However, it's an important consideration not only to fully understand the diagnosis, but also to determine if legal options are available.

Many manufacturers of asbestos-containing products failed to disclose the health risks associated with exposure for decades. As a result, families impacted by diseases stemming from occupational or secondary exposure may be eligible for compensation from them.

While each case's outcome is unique, some asbestos lung cancer and mesothelioma legal claims have awarded millions - helping patients and loved ones more easily afford medical expenses and any other bills.

Lung Cancer Group is committed to supporting families who may have been affected by on-the-job or take-home asbestos exposure. Visit the Lung Cancer Group website for free resources about asbestos-related lung cancer and mesothelioma.

CONTACT:

Sam Timpe

(855) 346-6101

sam_timpe@lungcancergroup.com

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

About Lung Cancer Group: Lung Cancer Group is a national resource dedicated to helping patients and families affected by lung cancer linked to asbestos exposure - including both occupational and secondary household exposure. The organization provides clear, expert guidance on diagnosis, legal rights, and financial support options, and connects those affected with a national network of experienced attorneys and medical professionals.

SOURCE: Lung Cancer Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/lung-cancer-group-on-secondary-asbestos-exposure-why-family-members-are-at-ris-1223982