Wissen Research LLC: Remote Patient Monitoring Market to Reach US$ 62.2 Bn by 2031, Growing at 12.5% CAGR, Driven by Hospital-at-Home Expansion: Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global remote patient monitoring market is projected to grow from USD 34.5 billion in 2026 to USD 62.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Growth is being driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, expanding hospital-at-home programs, and growing reliance on reimbursement-supported remote monitoring to reduce costly hospital readmissions. Wider availability of connected medical devices, cellular-enabled monitoring hardware, and AI-based analytics is enabling healthcare providers to track patients continuously outside traditional clinical settings - supporting chronic disease management, post-acute care, and value-based care models.

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Where Remote Monitoring Is Heading: From Passive Tracking to Predictive Care

The most significant shift underway in remote patient monitoring is the move from simple data collection to active clinical decision support. AI-enabled monitoring platforms are increasingly capable of automatically flagging abnormal vital sign trends, prioritizing alerts by patient risk level, and supporting predictive analytics that can flag disease progression, medication non-compliance, or readmission risk before a crisis occurs - reducing the manual review burden on already stretched clinical staff.

This shift is closely tied to the rapid growth of hospital-at-home care models, where patients recovering from surgery or managing conditions like heart failure or COPD receive acute-level care in their own homes, monitored continuously through connected diagnostic devices and wearable sensors. At the same time, cellular-enabled, plug-and-play devices are removing a major adoption barrier - elderly and non-technical patients no longer need a complex home network setup to be enrolled in a monitoring program, which is accelerating adoption among the population that needs RPM most.

What's Fueling Growth in the Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Expanding Reimbursement Support: Dedicated CMS billing codes for remote monitoring are giving providers a direct, recurring revenue incentive to adopt RPM at scale.

Dedicated CMS billing codes for remote monitoring are giving providers a direct, recurring revenue incentive to adopt RPM at scale. Hospital Readmission Reduction: Health systems are deploying RPM to avoid costly 30-day readmission penalties tied to chronic disease relapse.

Health systems are deploying RPM to avoid costly 30-day readmission penalties tied to chronic disease relapse. Hospital-at-Home Expansion: Growing hospital-at-home programs are driving demand for continuous, connected monitoring devices that keep patients safe while recovering outside inpatient settings.

Growing hospital-at-home programs are driving demand for continuous, connected monitoring devices that keep patients safe while recovering outside inpatient settings. Value-Based Care Adoption: Providers operating under value-based contracts are turning to RPM to reduce emergency room visits and improve patient outcomes.

Providers operating under value-based contracts are turning to RPM to reduce emergency room visits and improve patient outcomes. Workforce Shortage Pressure: Nursing shortages and rising clinical burnout are accelerating adoption of automated RPM dashboards that surface only high-risk alerts.

Nursing shortages and rising clinical burnout are accelerating adoption of automated RPM dashboards that surface only high-risk alerts. Cellular-Connected Device Availability: Devices with built-in cellular connectivity are simplifying patient onboarding and removing home network setup barriers.

Challenges Facing the Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Despite strong growth, RPM adoption continues to face real operational friction. Data protection, cybersecurity, and secure transmission of patient information remain critical concerns for healthcare facilities relying on cloud-based monitoring platforms, and integrating RPM systems with existing hospital IT and electronic health record workflows continues to pose implementation challenges. Patient adherence to monitoring programs, particularly among older adults, remains inconsistent, and device interoperability across multiple vendors adds further complexity.

Billing oversight is emerging as a growing concern as well - the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General has intensified scrutiny of RPM-related billing amid rising incidence of fraudulent claims. Alert fatigue is another persistent issue: as RPM systems scale to larger patient populations, clinical staff can be overwhelmed by high volumes of critical, non-critical, and redundant alerts, undermining the efficiency gains the technology is meant to deliver.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Remote Patient Monitoring Market

In May 2026, Koninklijke Philips N.V., together with Cuviva AB and Vingmed AB, was selected by Region Stockholm to deploy a large-scale hospital-at-home remote patient monitoring program supporting continuous virtual care for up to 15,000 patients annually.

In February 2026, Abbott Laboratories received U.S. FDA approval for its next-generation CardioMEMS HERO remote heart failure monitoring reader, adding improved portability and integrated cellular connectivity for real-time pulmonary artery pressure monitoring.

Also in February 2026, Oracle Corporation launched the Oracle Health Device Validation Program to standardize medical device integration across healthcare systems, partnering with Bio IntelliSense and Baxter International to enable secure, scalable remote monitoring connectivity.

In October 2025, OMRON Healthcare acquired the Heartnote long-term Holter ECG analysis business from JSR Corporation, strengthening its remote cardiac monitoring capabilities across homecare and clinical settings in Japan.

These moves point to an industry investing heavily in cardiac monitoring specifically, alongside a parallel push to standardize device interoperability across healthcare IT systems - addressing one of the sector's most persistent operational bottlenecks.

Key Insights from Remote Patient Monitoring Market Analysis

RPM devices led the market by offering type in 2025, driven by connected hardware - continuous glucose monitors, cardiac monitoring systems, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and wearable biosensors - that forms the foundation of every RPM program and generates recurring sensor revenue.

led the market by offering type in 2025, driven by connected hardware - continuous glucose monitors, cardiac monitoring systems, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and wearable biosensors - that forms the foundation of every RPM program and generates recurring sensor revenue. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) held the largest application share in 2025, reflecting the high clinical and financial burden of heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and hypertension, and the strong reimbursement incentives tied to reducing CVD-related readmissions.

held the largest application share in 2025, reflecting the high clinical and financial burden of heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and hypertension, and the strong reimbursement incentives tied to reducing CVD-related readmissions. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, led by the United States, supported by dedicated CMS reimbursement codes, a large chronic disease burden, and a mature digital health infrastructure.

held the largest regional share in 2025, led by the United States, supported by dedicated CMS reimbursement codes, a large chronic disease burden, and a mature digital health infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding digital health infrastructure and rising chronic disease prevalence across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Key Players in the Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Leading companies in the remote patient monitoring market are focused on innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion of health-centric connected device and software features to strengthen their market position.

Company Key Focus Area Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Hospital-at-home and connected patient monitoring Medtronic (Ireland) Cardiac and chronic disease monitoring devices GE Healthcare (US) Patient monitoring systems and connected care platforms Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) Connected monitoring and digital health solutions Omron Healthcare (Japan) Cardiac and vital signs monitoring devices Boston Scientific Corporation (US) Cardiac rhythm and implantable monitoring devices Abbott Laboratories (US) Continuous glucose monitoring and cardiac RPM devices Teladoc Health Inc. (US) Virtual care and remote monitoring integration DexCom Inc. (US) Continuous glucose monitoring systems iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (US) Wearable cardiac monitoring VitalConnect (US) Wearable biosensor monitoring platforms Vivify Health, Inc. (US) RPM software and virtual care platforms

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America leads the remote patient monitoring market, driven by the United States' established reimbursement framework, extensive chronic disease burden, mature digital health infrastructure, and concentration of leading medical technology companies. Dedicated CMS reimbursement codes for RPM services continue to give providers a direct financial incentive to scale remote monitoring adoption across chronic disease management, post-acute care, and hospital-at-home programs.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by expanding digital health infrastructure, rising chronic disease prevalence, and growing government investment in telehealth and remote care delivery systems across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Rising smartphone penetration, improving internet connectivity, and growing private healthcare sector investment are extending RPM adoption into both rural and urban areas.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage, with growth supported by expanding hospital-at-home programs and rising adoption of connected chronic disease management tools.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global remote patient monitoring market is segmented across type, application, end user, and region:

By Type: Software and Services Devices (Vital Signs Monitors, Special Monitors, Other Monitoring Devices)

By Application: Cardiovascular Diseases Diabetes Oncology Sleep Disorders Hypertension Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring Infections Others

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics Home Care Setting Long-Term Care Centres Ambulatory Care Centres Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the remote patient monitoring market?

A: The global remote patient monitoring market is estimated at USD 34.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 62.2 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the remote patient monitoring market?

A: The remote patient monitoring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: Which segment holds the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market?

A: RPM devices held the largest share by offering type in 2025, driven by demand for connected hardware such as continuous glucose monitors, cardiac monitoring systems, and wearable biosensors.

Q: Which application leads the remote patient monitoring market?

A: Cardiovascular disease held the largest application share in 2025, reflecting the high clinical and financial burden of heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and hypertension.

Q: Which region leads the remote patient monitoring market?

A: North America held the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region through 2031.

Q: Who are the top players in the remote patient monitoring market?

A: Leading players in the remote patient monitoring market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Omron Healthcare.

As hospital-at-home care models, AI-enabled monitoring, and cellular-connected devices continue to mature, remote patient monitoring is becoming an increasingly central pillar of chronic disease management and decentralized healthcare delivery. For device manufacturers and healthcare providers, the path forward lies in addressing interoperability and billing oversight challenges while continuing to expand reimbursement-backed, scalable monitoring programs.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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