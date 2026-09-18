Cerebral Palsy Guide: Families of Children with CP Have More School Rights Than Many Ever Use

With special education enrollment at a record 8.2 million and special education teacher shortages in 45 states, knowing the law matters more than ever.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Most parents of children with cerebral palsy (CP) never use the full set of available school rights, according to Cerebral Palsy Guide, which says the gap persists largely because families do not know what they can ask for.

Federal law guarantees children with disabilities ages 3 to 21 a free, appropriate public education (FAPE), delivered through the Individualized Education Program (IEP). The IEP is a legally binding plan, and parents must be part of the team that writes it.

For a child with CP, an IEP can go well beyond academics. When needed, it can include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, communication devices, and specialized transportation, all at no cost to the family.

However, schools are stretched thin. Federal funding covers less than 12% of the average per-pupil cost of special education , and 45 states reported special education teacher shortages in the 2024-2025 school year. When special education staffing is short, services listed in an IEP often go undelivered.

Parents are pushing back in growing numbers. Written state complaints about special education climbed 46% last school year, according to a national survey of state education agencies.

Families who disagree with an IEP do not have to accept it. Parents can request an IEP meeting at any time and, if that fails, pursue free mediation, file a state complaint, or request a hearing.

Additionally, some children with CP who do not qualify for an IEP may still qualify for a Section 504 plan, which provides accommodations and other supports based on the child's needs.

"Parents heading into the 2026-2027 school year should review every goal and service in the current IEP," said a representative for Cerebral Palsy Guide. "Document everything in writing, and if the IEP looks inadequate, talk to a special education advocate or attorney before signing it."

For more information on school rights for children with CP, visit cerebralpalsyguide.com.

CONTACT:

Katie Lavender

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(855) 346-6101

nurse_katie@cerebralpalsyguide.com

About Cerebral Palsy Guide: Cerebral Palsy Guide (cerebralpalsyguide.com) is a national resource dedicated to providing clear, expert, and compassionate information about cerebral palsy to individuals and families at every stage of the CP journey. The organization's mission is to ensure that no family navigates a CP diagnosis without the knowledge, resources, and advocacy support they deserve.

SOURCE: Cerebral Palsy Guide

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/cerebral-palsy-guide-families-of-children-with-cp-have-more-school-rights-than-1223985