Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Teva Highlights New Real-World Data Showing UZEDY (risperidone) Outperforms Other Long-Acting Injectables in Keeping Schizophrenia Patients on Treatment, While Reducing Emergency Care and Healthcare Costs

New findings show favorable treatment continuity for UZEDY compared to other long-acting injectables in schizophrenia, as well as oral antipsychotics in bipolar I disorder (BD-I)

The new real-world data also show that UZEDY decreased emergency room visits and hospitalizations, lowering overall healthcare resource utilization and delivering over $1,000 per patient per month in direct cost savings

The breadth of clinical evidence presented highlights Teva's ongoing commitment to evaluating how therapies perform in patients' everyday lives to assist in improving routine care and reducing the burden of severe mental illness





PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced new real-world data evaluating treatment continuity, healthcare resource utilization (HCRU) and clinical outcomes among adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder (BD-I) treated with UZEDY (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension. The results demonstrate how UZEDY helps patients with schizophrenia remain on treatment longer while reducing emergency care and healthcare costs compared with other treatment options. The new findings were presented at Psych Congress, held September 15 - 19, 2026, in New Orleans, LA.

"We cannot accept psychiatric emergencies and hospitalizations as an inevitable part of living with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder," said Eric Hughes, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva. "These findings show that when we provide a treatment option like UZEDY that helps patients stay on track, we can meaningfully cut emergency room visits and help people maintain stability in their everyday lives. Delivering measurable impact for patients and healthcare systems is what drives everything we do at Teva."

Schizophrenia Data Highlights

The two schizophrenia abstracts featured at Psych Congress highlight significant clinical and economic advantages in real-world settings:

Lower Emergency Care and Costs vs. Paliperidone Palmitate Once-Monthly (PP1m) : In a matched cohort of 1,166 patients (583 per group), fewer patients receiving once-monthly UZEDY had an emergency department (ED) visit compared to PP1m (22.0% vs. 27.8%). Overall, UZEDY patients had a 40% lower all-cause ED visit rate and a numerically lower proportion of inpatient hospitalizations (11.1% vs. 14.8%). Estimated mean monthly direct healthcare costs were significantly lower for UZEDY ($4,688.10 vs. $5,724.80), delivering an adjusted mean monthly savings of $1,036.70 per patient.

: In a matched cohort of 1,166 patients (583 per group), fewer patients receiving once-monthly UZEDY had an emergency department (ED) visit compared to PP1m (22.0% vs. 27.8%). Overall, UZEDY patients had a 40% lower all-cause ED visit rate and a numerically lower proportion of inpatient hospitalizations (11.1% vs. 14.8%). Estimated mean monthly direct healthcare costs were significantly lower for UZEDY ($4,688.10 vs. $5,724.80), delivering an adjusted mean monthly savings of $1,036.70 per patient. Superior Adherence and Persistence vs. Other Long-Acting Injectable Antipsychotics: Matched cohorts compared once-monthly UZEDY to risperidone microspheres every-2-weeks, aripiprazole once-monthly and haloperidol decanoate once-monthly. The greatest differences were observed against risperidone microspheres, where UZEDY patients achieved 3.6x higher odds of adherence (OR: 3.6), an 80% lower likelihood of discontinuation (OR: 0.2) and lower rates of ED visits and hospitalizations. UZEDY patients also had lower ED visit rates versus haloperidol decanoate once-monthly, while outcomes versus aripiprazole once-monthly were generally comparable.





"As clinicians, it is frustrating to watch patients with schizophrenia struggle through cycles of relapse and end up back in the emergency room," said John M. Kane, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. "We need to think differently about how we use long-acting injectables. This observational data shows that patients receiving UZEDY had greater treatment continuity and fewer emergency department visits, reinforcing the potential of this approach to help patients stay stable while reducing pressure on an already strained healthcare system."

BD-I Data Highlights

Teva also presented new study findings evaluating outcomes in patients living with BD-I who switched from oral antipsychotics to UZEDY:

Real-World Effectiveness of Switching From Oral Antipsychotics to UZEDY in BD-I: A retrospective chart review of 358 matched patients (179 per group) evaluated patient outcomes after transitioning from oral antipsychotics to either UZEDY or another oral antipsychotic. Patients who switched to UZEDY experienced significantly less treatment failure (47% vs. 63%) compared to those switched to another oral antipsychotic. Patients receiving UZEDY were also more likely to stay on treatment longer without experiencing BD-I/mania-related hospitalizations, ED visits or discontinuation due to inadequate effectiveness.





As the treatment landscape for severe mental illness continues to evolve, real-world evidence remains essential in guiding clinical decisions that optimize patient outcomes and healthcare resources. These findings further validate UZEDY as an innovative, effective and economically beneficial treatment option for patients navigating the complex, daily challenges of schizophrenia and BD-I.

About UZEDY

UZEDY (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults and as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate for the maintenance treatment of bipolar I disorder in adults. In clinical trials, UZEDY significantly delayed time to relapse in adults with schizophrenia.1,2 UZEDY administers risperidone through copolymer technology under license from Medincell that allows for rapid absorption and sustained release after subcutaneous injection. UZEDY is the only long-acting, subcutaneous formulation of risperidone available in both one- and two-month dosing intervals.1 For full prescribing information, visit https://www.uzedy.com/globalassets/uzedy/prescribing-information.pdf.

APPROVED USE

UZEDY (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension is a prescription medicine used in adults

for the treatment of schizophrenia

for the maintenance treatment of bipolar I disorder as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate

IMPORTANTSAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about UZEDY?

UZEDY can cause serious side effects, including an increased risk of death in elderly people who are confused, have memory loss, and have lost touch with reality (dementia-related psychosis). UZEDY is not approved for use in patients with dementia-related psychosis.

Do not receive UZEDY if you are allergic to risperidone, paliperidone, or any of its components.

UZEDY may cause serious side effects, including:

Stroke in elderly people (cerebrovascular problems) that can lead to death.

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS). NMS is a rare but very serious problem that can lead to death. Seek medical attention right away if you have any of these symptoms: high fever, severe muscle stiffness, confusion, sweating, irregular heartbeat, fast heart rate, or changes in your blood pressure.

if you have any of these symptoms: high fever, severe muscle stiffness, confusion, sweating, irregular heartbeat, fast heart rate, or changes in your blood pressure. Uncontrolled facial or body movements (tardive dyskinesia) that may not go away, even if you stop receiving UZEDY. Tardive dyskinesia may also start after you stop receiving UZEDY.

that may not go away, even if you stop receiving UZEDY. Tardive dyskinesia may also start after you stop receiving UZEDY. Problems with your metabolism that may include high blood sugar (hyperglycemia), diabetes mellitus, changes in the fat levels in your blood (dyslipidemia), and weight gain. Extremely high blood sugar can lead to coma or death. If you have diabetes or are at risk for diabetes (e.g., obesity, family history of diabetes), your healthcare provider should check your blood sugar before you start and during treatment with UZEDY. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of high blood sugar including: feeling very thirsty, hungry, sick to your stomach, weak or tired, or confused; needing to urinate more than usual; or your breath smells fruity.

that may include high blood sugar (hyperglycemia), diabetes mellitus, changes in the fat levels in your blood (dyslipidemia), and weight gain. Extremely high blood sugar can lead to coma or death. If you have diabetes or are at risk for diabetes (e.g., obesity, family history of diabetes), your healthcare provider should check your blood sugar before you start and during treatment with UZEDY. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of high blood sugar including: feeling very thirsty, hungry, sick to your stomach, weak or tired, or confused; needing to urinate more than usual; or your breath smells fruity. High levels of prolactin in your blood. UZEDY may cause a rise in the blood levels of a hormone called prolactin that may cause side effects including missed menstrual periods, decreased fertility in women, leakage of milk from the breasts, development of breasts in men, or problems with erection.

UZEDY may cause a rise in the blood levels of a hormone called prolactin that may cause side effects including missed menstrual periods, decreased fertility in women, leakage of milk from the breasts, development of breasts in men, or problems with erection. Decreased blood pressure (orthostatic hypotension). You may feel lightheaded or faint when you rise too quickly from a sitting or lying position.

You may feel lightheaded or faint when you rise too quickly from a sitting or lying position. Falls. Antipsychotic medicines like UZEDY may cause drowsiness or dizziness when you are standing, which could increase your risk for falls and related injuries.

Antipsychotic medicines like UZEDY may cause drowsiness or dizziness when you are standing, which could increase your risk for falls and related injuries. Low white blood cell count.

Problems thinking clearly and moving your body. Do not drive, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities until you know how UZEDY affects you.

Do not drive, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities until you know how UZEDY affects you. Seizures (convulsions).

Difficulty swallowing that can cause food or liquid to get into your lungs.

Prolonged or painful erection lasting more than 4 hours. Call your healthcare provider or go to your nearest emergency room right away if you have an erection that lasts more than 4 hours.

Call your healthcare provider or go to your nearest emergency room right away if you have an erection that lasts more than 4 hours. Problems with control of your body temperature (too high or too low). Avoid getting overheated or dehydrated.





The most common side effects of risperidone in patients with

Schizophrenia included slow movements, stiffness, shaking, restlessness, abnormal muscle contractions or movements, drowsiness, dizziness, anxiety, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, diarrhea, increased saliva, constipation, dry mouth, increased appetite, weight gain, tiredness, rash, and common cold symptoms

included slow movements, stiffness, shaking, restlessness, abnormal muscle contractions or movements, drowsiness, dizziness, anxiety, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, diarrhea, increased saliva, constipation, dry mouth, increased appetite, weight gain, tiredness, rash, and common cold symptoms Bipolar disorder were weight increased (5% in monotherapy trial) and slow movements, stiffness, shaking (=10% in adjunctive therapy trial).

were weight increased (5% in monotherapy trial) and slow movements, stiffness, shaking (=10% in adjunctive therapy trial). Injection site reactions including a lump or itching were reported with UZEDY.





These are not all the possible side effects of UZEDY. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

Do not drink alcohol during treatment with UZEDY.

Before receiving UZEDY, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have had Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome.

have or have had uncontrolled movements of your tongue, face, mouth, or jaw (tardive dyskinesia).

have diabetes or have a family history of diabetes.

have had dizziness or fainting or are being treated for high blood pressure.

have had a low white blood cell count.

have or have had seizures or epilepsy.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant during treatment with UZEDY. It is not known if UZEDY will harm your unborn baby. Use of UZEDY during the third trimester of pregnancy may cause side effects in the newborn infant, including agitation, abnormal muscle tone, tremor, drowsiness, difficulty feeding, and difficulty breathing. Seek medical attention if you notice these signs. If you become pregnant during treatment with UZEDY, talk to your healthcare provider about registering with the National Pregnancy Registry for Atypical Antipsychotics, or call 1-866-961-2388 or visit http://womensmentalhealth.org/clinical-and-research-programs/pregnancyregistry/ .

or visit . are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. If you are receiving UZEDY and are breastfeeding, monitor your infant for sleepiness, inadequate weight gain, jitteriness, tremors, and abnormal muscle movements. Seek medical care if you notice these signs.

have or have had kidney or liver problems.





Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take or plan to take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. UZEDY and other medicines may affect each other.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch , or call 1-800-FDA-1088 .

For more information about UZEDY, see the full Prescribing Information including Boxed WARNING, or talk to your healthcare provider.

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a chronic, progressive and severely debilitating mental disorder that affects how one thinks, feels and acts.3 Patients experience an array of symptoms, which may include delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech or behavior and impaired cognitive ability.3,4,5 Approximately 1% of the world's population will develop schizophrenia in their lifetime, and 2.2 million people in the U.S. are currently diagnosed with the condition.4,5,6 Although schizophrenia can occur at any age, the average age of onset tends to be in the late teens to the early 20s for men, and the late 20s to early 30s for women.3 The long-term course of schizophrenia is marked by episodes of partial or full remission broken by relapses that often occur in the context of psychiatric emergency and require hospitalization.5 Approximately 80% of patients experience multiple relapses over the first five years of treatment, and each relapse carries a biological risk of loss of function, treatment refractoriness, and changes in brain morphology.7,8,9 Patients are often unaware of their illness and its consequences, contributing to treatment nonadherence, high discontinuation rates, and ultimately, significant direct and indirect healthcare costs from subsequent relapses and hospitalizations.3,4,5,7,8,9

About Bipolar I Disorder

Bipolar I Disorder (BD-I) is a serious mental health condition defined by episodes of mania-periods of abnormally elevated or irritable mood with increased energy and activity-and often episodes of depression. These episodes can cause significant disruptions in thinking, behavior, and daily functioning. It is challenging to diagnose and is often accompanied by other psychiatric comorbidities. BD-I is associated with poor long-term outcomes and a substantial increase in mortality compared to the general population from both suicide and cardiovascular disease. An estimated 1% or 3,400,000+ of U.S. adults will develop BD-I in their lifetime.10

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "may," "intend," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully develop and commercialize UZEDY (risperidone) for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize our innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors," and "Forward-Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

References:

UZEDY (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension, for subcutaneous injection Current Prescribing Information. Parsippany, NJ. Teva Neuroscience, Inc. Data on file. [CSR/RISE]. West Chester, PA: Teva Neuroscience, Inc. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Schizophrenia. https://www.samhsa.gov/mental-health/schizophrenia. Accessed March 2026. Velligan DI, Rao S. The Epidemiology and Global Burden of Schizophrenia. J Clin Psychiatry. 2023;84(1):MS21078COM5. https://doi.org/10.4088/JCP.MS21078COM5. Wander C. (2020). Schizophrenia: Opportunities to Improve Outcomes and Reduce Economic Burden Through Managed Care. The Am J Manag Care. 26(3 Suppl), S62-S68. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajmc.2020.43013. DRG / Clarivate (Nov 2025 Market Forecast Assumptions-Schizophrenia) Emsley, R., & Kilian, S. (2018). Efficacy and safety profile of paliperidone palmitate injections in the management of patients with schizophrenia: an evidence-based review. Neuropsychiatric Dis. Treat., 14, 205-223. Emsley, R., Chiliza, B., Asmal, L. et al. (2013) The nature of relapse in schizophrenia. BMC Psychiatry 13, 50. Andreasen, N. C., et al. (2013). Relapse duration, treatment intensity, and brain tissue loss in schizophrenia: a prospective longitudinal MRI study. The Am J Psychiatry, 170(6), 609-615. Merikangas KR, Akiskal HS, Angst J, et al. Lifetime and 12-Month Prevalence of Bipolar Spectrum Disorder in the National Comorbidity Survey Replication. Arch Gen Psychiatry. 2007;64(5):543-552. doi:10.1001/archpsyc.64.5.543





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