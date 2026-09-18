Goldmoney Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

ROAD TOWN, VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU)(US:XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company"), today announced acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of Goldmoney's Notice of Intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase for cancellation up to 721,342 common shares of Goldmoney ("Shares"). The Shares represent approximately 10% of the Company's 'public float' as at September 16, 2026. As at September 16, 2026, the Company's 'public float' was 7,213,428 Shares and the Company had 12,752,728 Shares issued and outstanding.

The NCIB will commence on September 23, 2026 and will terminate on September 22, 2027 or at such earlier date if the number of Shares sought in the NCIB has been repurchased. Goldmoney reserves the right to terminate the NCIB earlier if it feels that it is appropriate to do so.

All Shares will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSX as well as on alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market rates and any Shares purchased by Goldmoney will be cancelled. The actual number of Shares that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Goldmoney. Any purchases made by Goldmoney pursuant to the NCIB will be made in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX.

Under the policies of the TSX, Goldmoney may generally repurchase through the facilities of the TSX 25% of Goldmoney's average daily trading volume (the "ADTV") pursuant to the NCIB during any one trading day. As Goldmoney's ADTV is 12,263 Shares, and 25% of the ADTV is 3,065 Shares, Goldmoney will have the right to repurchase under its NCIB, during any one trading day, a maximum of 3,065 Shares through the facilities of the TSX. Goldmoney may repurchase greater than 3,065 Shares during any one trading day if additional purchases are made on alternative Canadian trading systems. In addition, Goldmoney will be allowed to make, once per calendar week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of Shares not directly or indirectly owned by the insiders of Goldmoney, in accordance with TSX policies. Goldmoney will fund the purchases through available cash.

The Board of Directors believes the underlying value of Goldmoney may not be reflected in the market price of its Shares from time to time and that, at appropriate times, repurchasing the Shares through the NCIB may represent a good use of Goldmoney's financial resources, as such action can protect and enhance shareholder value when opportunities or volatility arise. Therefore, the Board of Directors has determined that the NCIB is in the best interest of Goldmoney and its shareholders.

Goldmoney obtained TSX approval for a previous notice of intention to conduct a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 777,262 Shares for the period from September 23, 2025 to September 22, 2026 (the "Previous Bid"). Under the Previous Bid, Goldmoney repurchased 593,900 Shares at a volume weighted average price of $13.2197 through the facilities of the TSX as well as on alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market rates.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) is dedicated to the ownership and safekeeping of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewellery manufacturing. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Media and Investor Relations inquiries:

Sean Ty

Chief Financial Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647 250 7098

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward- looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "potential" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that Goldmoney Inc. believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations of the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speaks only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the board of directors of the Company's belief that the NCIB is advantageous to shareholders and that the underlying value of the Company may not be reflected in the market price of the Shares, whether the Company will purchase any Shares under the NCIB, and the business objectives of the Company. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company's operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's Shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company's operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company's ability to manage rapid growth; competition; the ability to identify opportunities for growth internally and through acquisitions and strategic relationships on terms which are economic or at all; the ability to identify and complete the acquisition of suitable real estate investment opportunities on terms which are economic or at all; effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal controls; use of the Company's services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft and risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices and public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company's most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Goldmoney Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/goldmoney-inc.-announces-normal-course-issuer-bid-1223622