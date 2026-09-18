Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approval of each of the matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated August 7, 2026, at the 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 18, 2026.

Number of Directors

Setting the number of directors at five (5) was approved. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes For Percentage For Votes Against Percentage Against 75,622,717 100.00% 0 0.00%

Election of Directors

Each of the following five director nominees proposed by management in the Circular was elected. The votes were cast as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percentage For Votes Withheld Percentage Withheld Charles Beaudry 63,106,390 87.74% 8,813,993 12.26% Andrew Chubb 64,482,500 89.66% 7,437,883 10.34% Michael Dorfman 71,920,383 100.00% 0 0.00% Anthony Moreau 63,106,390 87.74% 8,813,993 12.26% Stephen Stewart 62,153,807 86.42% 9,766,576 13.58%

Appointment of Auditors

Davidson & Company LLP were reappointed as Auditors of the Company and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes For Percentage For Votes Withheld Percentage Withheld 75,622,717 100.00% 0 0.00%

Omnibus Plan

Shareholders approved the adoption of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan by ordinary resolution, as more particularly described in the accompanying Circular. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes For Percentage For Votes Against Percentage Against 65,383,933 90.91% 6,536,450 9.09%

The Omnibus Plan replaces the Company's existing stock option plan and restricted share unit plan. Details of the Omnibus Plan are set out in the Circular. The Omnibus Plan is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Awalé Resources

Awalé Resources is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large-scale gold and gold-copper deposits in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship Odienné Project now hosts an initial inferred Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 1.71 million ounces gold equivalent across the BBM, Charger, and Empire deposits (32.4 Mt at 1.33 g/t Au and 0.33% Cu), providing a strong foundation for ongoing growth and future economic studies.

In addition to the current resource base defined on the joint venture ground, Awalé controls a 1,542 km2 100%-owned land position across the broader Odienné district, where multiple targets provide additional potential discovery upside. Across the Project, Awalé has identified multiple gold and gold-copper systems and continues to build a pipeline of targets with potential to support further discoveries and resource growth.

The Odienné Project covers 2,338 km2 across seven permits, including 797 km2 held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture. Awalé manages exploration activities across the joint venture area.

With a skilled and experienced technical team, together with support from three strategic shareholders, Awalé is advancing exploration in an underexplored and pro-mining jurisdiction with clear potential for district-scale discoveries.

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plan, propose, potential, postulate, target, continue, advance and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, TSXV final acceptance for the Omnibus Plan, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont exploration agreement, advancement and expansion of the Odienné Project, the potential size, scale and quality of the mineral resource estimate at BBM, Charger and Empire, the conversion or upgrading of inferred mineral resources, timing and results of future drilling programs, resource expansion potential at BBM, Charger and Empire, and exploration and discovery potential at Fremen and other targets, the potential for additional discoveries, expectations regarding the timing and completion of a preliminary economic assessment and advancement toward pre-feasibility studies, timing for receipt of assay results, commencement and continuation of operations, and the potential development of the Odienné Project. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to receive TSXV final acceptance for the Omnibus Plan, the results of exploration and drilling programs, the interpretation of exploration and mineral resource results, changes in mineral resource estimates, the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources, the ability to complete future economic studies, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, delays in obtaining required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals, availability of financing, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, without limitation, that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected, that financing will be available on reasonable terms, and that exploration, development and study activities will proceed as currently planned. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 The full Initial Mineral Resource Estimate news release dated May 19, 2026, including detailed assumptions and methodology, is available at www.awaleresources.com and SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

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