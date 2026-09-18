Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Trevor Haynes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond Group" or the "Company") (TSX: BDI) and members of the Company's Board and Leadership team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's 20 year listing anniversary on TSX.





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Black Diamond Group is an industrial services and asset management company that provides full turnkey remote accommodations and modular space solutions as well as manages complex workforce travel solutions through a team of talented people, an expansive fleet of high-quality assets and its proprietary software platform.

The Company's unique portfolio of complementary businesses provides products and services to solve the space, accommodation, and travel needs of customers through two business units: Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS).

MSS, through BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi, provides modular space solutions by renting, selling, and servicing a large fleet of modular buildings. WFS, through Black Diamond Lodging and Accommodations, Royal Camp Services, Summit Camps and Primco Dene Royal Camp Services, provides workforce housing, turnkey camp services and catering and hospitality solutions. WFS also includes LodgeLink, a leading workforce travel and accommodation platform that helps customers manage crew travel and logistics through an extensive network of hotels, lodges and travel partners. LodgeLink is complemented by Spencer Corporate Travel's high-touch boutique corporate travel management service.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315067