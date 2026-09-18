EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Financial Services Companies Present Live at the September 24 Virtual Investor Conference



18.09.2026 / 23:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Live Presentations and Q&A Across Community and Regional Banking, Wealth Management, Logistics Real Estate, and Digital Assets Companies From US, UK and Canadian Markets Present Live Online, With Replays On Demand NEW YORK, NY - September 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference, a B2i Digital Featured Conference, taking place online on Thursday, September 24, 2026, and hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences. As the Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital highlights the conference and the presenting companies to a media network with a monthly audience of 330 million and a community of 1.7 million investors. Event details and presenting company profiles: https://b2idigital.com/sept-24-financial-services-virtual-investor-conference . Register at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/150615/september-24th-financial-services-virtual-investor-conference?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0924SeptFinancialServicesVIC . Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. is a New Hampshire bank holding company offering community banking and wealth management. White River Bancshares Company is the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, serving small businesses, families and farms across the state. Potomac Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Bank of Charles Town, a community bank serving West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle and neighboring Maryland and Virginia counties. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust owns and manages logistics, warehouse and industrial properties across North America and Europe. London BTC Company Limited is a digital asset treasury and mining company that builds a strategic reserve through purchases and in-house mining. Each company presents live for 30 minutes with audience Q&A. Replays will be available on the B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. "In financial services, capital allocation is the cornerstone. You can learn more in a live 30-minute presentation than from any boring 30-page deck. That's why we partner with our friends at the VIC and bring our investors onto their platform," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. Presenting Companies as of September 18, 2026 (subject to change): Thursday, September 24

9:30 AM ET: London BTC Company Limited

10:00 AM ET: Ledyard Financial Group, Inc.

10:30 AM ET: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

11:00 AM ET: White River Bancshares Company

11:30 AM ET: Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com . B2i Digital Contact Information

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://x.com/b2idigital

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital

https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital

https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital

https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

https://www.reddit.com/user/b2idigital/

https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital

https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

info@virtualinvestorconferences.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Virtual Investor Conferences and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Virtual Investor Conferences, in any capacity. Virtual Investor Conferences has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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