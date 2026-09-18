Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Bengal's information circular - proxy statement dated August 17, 2026, were elected as directors of Bengal at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 17, 2026, in Calgary, Alberta.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal and the detailed results of such ballot vote are as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Chayan Chakrabarty
|439,957,201 (100.00%)
|21,910 (0.00%)
|Brian J. Moss
|439,957,201 (100.00%)
|21,910 (0.00%)
|R. Neal Grant
|439,957,201 (100.00%)
|21,910 (0.00%)
|W.B. (Bill) Wheeler
|434,741,657 (98.81%)
|5,237,454 (1.19%)
|Barry Herring
|439,957,201 (100.00%)
|21,910 (0.00%)
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Bengal Energy Ltd.
Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jerrad Blanchard, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 205-2526
Email: investor.relations@bengalenergy.ca
Website: www.bengalenergy.ca
About Bengal
Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. Bengal is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315035