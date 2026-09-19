Gold IRA USA announces its latest rankings of companies helping investors transfer eligible 401(k) retirement savings into self-directed gold IRAs.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Gold IRA USA has announced its latest rankings of the top companies for 401(k) to gold IRA rollovers, naming Goldco #1 overall, followed by Noble Gold Investments and Birch Gold Group.

The rankings focus specifically on precious metals companies that assist investors with moving eligible retirement funds from 401(k) plans and other retirement accounts into self-directed IRAs capable of holding physical gold and other qualifying precious metals.

Gold IRA USA considered factors including company reputation, industry experience, rollover assistance, customer support, educational resources and the overall process provided to retirement investors.

Top Companies for 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollovers

#1 Goldco - Best Overall for 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollovers

Goldco earned the top position in Gold IRA USA's latest rankings. The company specializes in precious metals IRAs and assists customers with the process of moving eligible retirement assets into self-directed IRAs.

Gold IRA USA highlighted Goldco's experience with retirement-account rollovers, customer support and focus on helping investors understand each step of the process.

#2 Noble Gold Investments - Best for Personalized Service

Noble Gold Investments ranked second. The company offers gold and other precious metals for eligible self-directed retirement accounts and provides assistance to customers navigating the rollover process.

Gold IRA USA cited Noble Gold's personalized approach and educational resources as factors in its inclusion among the leading 401(k) to gold IRA companies.

#3 Birch Gold Group - Best for Investor Education

Birch Gold Group took the third position. The longtime precious metals company assists investors interested in diversifying eligible retirement savings with physical gold, silver and other qualifying precious metals.

The company also provides educational materials covering precious metals IRAs and the rollover process.

How a 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollover Works

Investors with an eligible 401(k) may be able to move retirement assets into a self-directed IRA without triggering current taxes when the transaction is completed in accordance with applicable rollover rules. Whether funds can be moved depends in part on the retirement plan and the investor's circumstances.

Once the self-directed IRA is established and funded, investors can purchase certain gold and other precious metals that satisfy IRS requirements. IRA-owned precious metals generally must be held by an eligible trustee or custodian rather than personally held by the account owner.

"Investors considering a 401(k) to gold IRA rollover often have questions about eligibility, custodians, storage and how retirement funds are transferred," said a spokesperson for Gold IRA USA. "Our rankings are designed to give consumers a starting point for comparing established companies and conducting their own research."

Gold IRA USA recommends comparing fees, custodians, storage arrangements, precious metals selections, buyback policies and customer support before choosing a provider.

About Gold IRA USA

Gold IRA USA is an online resource covering gold IRAs, precious metals investing and retirement diversification. The website publishes educational guides, company reviews and comparisons designed to help consumers research precious metals retirement accounts.

Media Contact

Gold IRA USA

Phoenix, Arizona

media@goldirausa.com

goldirausa.com

Disclaimer: The rankings reflect Gold IRA USA's assessment based on its review criteria and are provided for informational purposes only. This release does not constitute financial, investment, tax or legal advice. Investors should conduct independent research and consult appropriate professionals before making retirement or investment decisions.

SOURCE: Gold IRA USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/top-companies-for-401k-to-gold-ira-announced-by-gold-ira-usa-1224060