Health Insurance Now has expanded access to private PPO health insurance plans for individuals, families, self-employed workers, business owners, and early retirees.

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Health Insurance Now has expanded access to private PPO health insurance plans through its national carrier network. The expansion is available to individuals, families, self-employed workers, business owners, early retirees, and other applicants seeking private coverage outside a traditional employer-sponsored plan.

The expanded service gives eligible applicants access to a wider range of private PPO health insurance options through more than 25 national carriers. Health Insurance Now reviews applicant information, available plans, and eligibility before helping individuals and families identify coverage that fits their healthcare needs and provider preferences.





Health Insurance Now Expands Access to Private PPO Health Insurance Plans



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Depending on the plan, PPO coverage may include access to a network of doctors, hospitals, and specialists, with specific terms varying by carrier and policy. The expanded access makes these options available to a broader group of applicants as part of Health Insurance Now's year-round enrollment services.

After an application is submitted and reviewed, approved coverage may become active within approximately 24 to 48 hours, depending on the plan and the applicant's circumstances. The company provides guidance throughout the enrollment process so applicants can understand available options and applicable requirements.

"So many people don't realize they can get a private PPO plan that lets them keep the doctors and hospitals they trust," said Matthew Sechter, CEO of Health Insurance Now. "Our mission has always been to simplify a complex system and provide peace of mind, and PPO plans give our clients the freedom to see the specialists they want without jumping through hoops."





Health Insurance Now has expanded access to private PPO health insurance plans for individuals, families, self-employed workers, business owners, and early retirees.



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The expansion allows Health Insurance Now to serve more applicants whose coverage needs may arise at different points during the year. The company plans to continue building awareness around private PPO coverage and helping individuals and families understand the plans available through its carrier network.



About Health Insurance Now

Health Insurance Now is a national health insurance brokerage that helps individuals and families review private health insurance options based on their eligibility and coverage needs. The company offers access to private PPO plans, short-term coverage, self-employed health insurance, and other individual health plan options. Health Insurance Now supports applicants through plan review, eligibility checks, and enrollment, with services available to people seeking coverage for changing employment, family, or personal insurance needs.

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