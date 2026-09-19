Occupancy Partners has launched a nationwide 90-day program that manages lead generation, family qualification, follow-up, and tour scheduling for senior living communities.

Albany, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Occupancy Partners has launched a 90-day lead generation and tour-setting program for senior living communities across the United States. The program creates a defined process for managing prospective resident inquiries from initial contact through qualification and scheduled community tours.

The launch expands the company's role beyond generating inquiries by adding direct follow-up and tour coordination within the same program. After a family makes contact, Occupancy Partners reviews factors such as location, care needs, timing, and private-pay ability before coordinating a tour when the inquiry aligns with the community's criteria.

That process is carried out under the senior living community's own brand and advertising account. Contact records, audience data, and account assets remain with the community throughout the engagement rather than being held under a separate third-party account.

The program also tracks what happens after a prospective family enters the process. Reporting includes booked tours, completed tours, and move-ins, giving operators a clearer view of how inquiries progress through later stages of the admissions process.

Occupancy Partners is making the program available nationwide to assisted living, memory care, independent living, continuing care retirement communities, adult family homes, and senior living communities preparing to open. The engagement begins with a 90-day initial term and continues month to month afterward, while each community funds its own advertising budget through its own account.

For Occupancy Partners, the launch establishes a standardized national operating model for its work with senior living communities. The 90-day structure gives the company a consistent framework for managing engagements across different community types and markets.

Looking ahead, Occupancy Partners plans to continue making the 90-day program available to senior living communities across the United States as it develops the model nationally. Senior living owners and operators can learn more about the program or request current availability at occupancypartners.io.

About Occupancy Partners

Occupancy Partners is a senior living lead generation and tour-setting company serving owners and operators across the United States. The company supports communities with advertising, inquiry response, family qualification, follow-up, tour scheduling, and performance reporting. Its model is designed to help senior living operators manage prospective resident inquiries through a structured process while keeping campaign activity, contact records, and related data connected to the community's own brand and accounts.

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