Malaga, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - On September 15th, Artificial Intelligence and Green City Transition Innovation Forum was successfully held in GreenCities 2026. The forum is co-hosted by NSGC and BIC EURONOVA. This year, GreenCities bringing together representatives from more than 80 global city governments, international organizations, universities, research institutions, testing and certification agencies, as well as important enterprises including Telefónica, Vodafone, Google, and Amazon from Europe and around the world.

Opening Ceremony

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With the theme of "Promoting the Dual Empowerment of Artificial Intelligence and Green Transition of Cities", this forum invited guests from different fields to engage in an unique roundtable discussion. Guests included Dr. Alvaro Simon de Blas, President of NSGC and General Director of BIC EURONOVA, Dr. Dania Abdul Malak, Director of ETC-UMA, Dr. Stephane Ruiz, Director of ESSSA Malaga, and Mrs. Analía Gurracino Roumieux, Head of sustainability department of APPLUS. They discussed the application of artificial intelligence technology in the green transition process, introduced practical cases and expectations for the future in their perspectives.

Roundtable Discussion

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Green Transition Award Ceremony was grandly held at the forum. Green Transition Award is one of the highest awards in the field of global green and sustainable development. initiated by NSGC, this award is aiming to recognize city governments and enterprises that have made outstanding contributions to regional green transition.

List of Winners

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315084