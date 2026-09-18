LOBO Technologies Ltd. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

WUXI, China, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (Nasdaq: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), an innovative electric mobility vehicles manufacturer and seller, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026 ended June 30, 2026.

Mr. Huajian Xu, Chief Executive Officer of LOBO, commented, "We delivered encouraging progress in the first half of 2026, with total revenues increasing 20.6% year over year. Our core electric vehicles and accessories business remained resilient, generating 8.2% revenue growth, while our newly launched AI infrastructure services business contributed approximately $1.5 million in revenue and began to broaden our revenue base.

"At the same time, we continued to sharpen our cost structure and improve operating efficiency, with total operating expenses decreasing 17.9% year over year and our net loss narrowing meaningfully compared with the prior-year period. These results reflect our focus on balancing growth investment with greater financial discipline.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our core electric mobility business while selectively pursuing technology-driven opportunities that complement our capabilities and expand our growth potential. We remain focused on disciplined execution, efficient capital allocation and building sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Summary

Revenues were $14.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 20.6% from $12.1 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit was $1.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, relatively stable compared to $1.9 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit margin was 13.2% for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to 16.1% for the same period of last year.

Net loss was $1.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.6 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.07 for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.28 for the same period of last year.



First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were $14.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 20.6% from $12.1 million for the same period of last year. Revenues from electric vehicles and accessories sales increased by 8.2%, to $13.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, from $12.1 million for the same period of last year, and the Company generated $1.5 million of revenues from its new AI infrastructure services business.

Revenue from two-wheeled e-bicycles was $8.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 21.71% from $6.7 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue from two-wheeled e-mopeds was nil for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $36,778 for the same period of last year.

Revenue from three-wheeled electric vehicles was $2.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 29.22% from $3.1 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue from four-wheeled electric off-highway shuttles was $0.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 143.51% from $0.4 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue from batteries was $0.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 46.75% from $1.7 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue from parts and accessories was $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 345.36% from $0.2 million for the same period of last year.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was $12.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 24.8% from $10.1 million for the same period of last year. The increase primarily due to the growth in electric vehicles and accessories sales and the addition of $1.3 million of cost of revenues associated with the Company's new AI infrastructure services business.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, relatively stable compared to $1.9 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit margin was 13.2% for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to 16.1% for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $2.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 17.9% from $3.1 million for the same period of last year.

Selling and marketing expenses were $0.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase from $0.3 million for the same period of last year, primarily due to higher salary expenses and freight costs associated with higher sales volume.

General and administrative expenses were $0.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, decreased from $1.7 million for the same period of last year. The general and administrative expenses decrease primarily due to lower professional service fees incurred in the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Research and development expenses were $1.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase from $1.1 million for the same period of last year, primarily due to the Company's continued investment in developing its platform related AI infrastructure.



Net Loss

Net loss was $1.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.6 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.07 for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.28 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 million, compared to $0.9 million as of December 31, 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $1.2 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $0.1 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $4.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.6 million for the same period of last year.

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric off-road vehicles (such as golf carts and mobility scooters) as well as solar-powered vehicles.

LOBO is committed to promoting sustainable transportation through advanced technologies, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.loboebike.com.

For more information about the Company's Claw AI Agent platform and LoboToken.ai platform, please visit:

Claw AI Agent platform: www.loboaiclaw.com;

LoboToken.ai: www.lobotoken.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this announcement. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

Email: ir@loboai.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com





LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In U.S. dollars except for number of shares) As of June 30, 2026 December

31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 980,746 - 908,341 Accounts receivable, net 3,922,979 3,107,520 Inventories, net 10,221,788 9,698,754 Short-term investments 49,962 747,709 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,281,862 3,366,882 Total current assets 18,457,337 17,829,206 Property and equipment, net 1,106,184 1,097,411 Intangible assets, net 121,037 308,553 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 796,351 1,014,161 Long-term loan receivable 850,000 - Deferred tax assets 182,882 247,309 Total Assets 21,513,791 20,496,640 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 1,455,864 - 1,768,339 Contract liability 3,239,888 2,067,018 Other current payables 718,523 3,360,773 Taxes payable 1,739,791 1,414,938 Amounts due to related parties 163,625 38,564 Short-term loans 4,540,378 2,968,491 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,451,725 1,233,892 Total current liabilities 13,309,794 12,852,015 Long-term loan 14,990 95,441 Deferred tax liabilities 7,964 151,308 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 200,306 410,572 Total liabilities 13,533,054 13,509,336 Commitments and contingencies - - Equity: Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value per share; 90,000,000 and 90,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 10,711,618 and 8,838,194 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 10,712 8,839 Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value per share; 10,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 3,730,320 and 3,730,320 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 3,730 3,730 Additional paid-in capital 12,624,147 10,804,674 Accumulated deficit (4,873,449 - (3,795,004 - Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 51,153 (199,379 - Statutory reserve 164,444 164,444 Total shareholders' equity 7,980,737 6,987,304 Total Liabilities and Equity - 21,513,791 - 20,496,640

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In U.S. dollars except for number of shares) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Revenues - 14,586,984 - 12,091,762 Cost of revenues 12,661,580 10,149,305 Gross Profit 1,925,404 1,942,457 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses 423,358 338,080 General and administrative expenses 796,048 1,701,458 Research and development expenses 1,320,313 1,053,921 Total operating expenses 2,539,719 3,093,459 Operating loss (614,315 - (1,151,002 - Other (expenses)/income Interest expense (60,464 - (1,437,601 - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - 50,545 Other (expenses)/income (478,784 - 86,714 Total other (expenses)/income, net (539,248 - (1,300,342 - Loss before income tax expense (1,153,563 - (2,451,344 - Income tax (benefit)/expense (75,118 - 170,825 Net Loss (1,078,445 - (2,622,169 - Net Loss (1,078,445 - (2,622,169 - Foreign currency translation adjustments 250,532 176,222 Total comprehensive loss (827,913 - (2,445,947 - Net loss per share, basic and diluted - (0.07 - - (0.28 - Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 14,678,842 9,368,223