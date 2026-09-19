Collective Metals Inc: Collective Metals Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 : (the "Company" or "Collective Metals") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ram Kumar as Chief Executive Officer, Director and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Mr. Kumar brings experience in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Panther Minerals Inc. and as a director of Troubadour Resources Inc. and Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. Previously, he served as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at Valsoft Corp. and held investment banking roles with BMO Capital Markets, Lazard, and DNA Capital in Montreal and New York. He began his career in private equity at Novacap. Mr. Kumar holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Finance from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University.

"I am pleased to join Collective Metals as Chief Executive Officer," said Mr. Kumar. "My immediate focus will be to work with the board and our technical partners to assess the Company's priorities and establish a clear path forward for its exploration portfolio. I also look forward to evaluating strategic opportunities that complement our existing assets and support long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Kumar succeeds Christopher Huggins, who has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Huggins for his dedication and contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Collective Metals

Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1) is a resource exploration company specializing in critical and precious metals exploration in North America.

The Company's Rocas project comprises 4,002 hectares, located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914, and approximately 72 kilometers south of the present-day margin of the Athabasca Basin. The Project hosts several uranium showings, including historical mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, grading up to 0.5 wt.% U 3 O 8 1-

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ON BEHALF OF COLLECTIVE METALS INC.

Ram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the management changes. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the risk that the Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept the appointment; the loss of key personnel; and other risks common to the mining industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The Company is an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. The Company has no mineral reserves on any of its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.