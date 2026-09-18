Research Frontiers Incorporated: Research Frontiers Welcomes Gauzy's Court-Approved Restructuring and the Restart of SPD-Smart Light Control Film Production

WOODBURY, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR), the developer and licensor of patented SPD-SmartGlass technology, welcomed the announcement today by Gauzy Ltd. that its comprehensive debt settlement has received final court approval following approval by creditors representing 98.96% of voting claims, including 100% of Gauzy's secured lenders.

Gauzy is a long-standing licensee of Research Frontiers and an important participant in the global production and commercialization of SPD-SmartGlass technology. Gauzy manufactures SPD light-control film in Germany and the proprietary SPD emulsion used to produce this film in Israel.

"We congratulate Gauzy, its management, employees and stakeholders on reaching this important milestone," said Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers. "The overwhelming support from Gauzy's creditors and the court's approval of the restructuring allow Gauzy to move forward and focus its resources on operations, production, customers and growth. We are already seeing tangible benefits, with activities and funding beginning to flow to restart production of SPD film in Germany and SPD emulsion in Israel."

Harary continued: "Restarting SPD film production is important not only for existing programs, but also for the next generation of SPD products and applications. It allows our licensees to continue providing their customers with the best-performing light-control technology for the automotive, aircraft, marine and architectural smart-glass industries. It also allows important new initiatives, including black SPD film and products for the large architectural retrofit market, to move forward."

SPD-SmartGlass technology allows users to instantly and precisely control the amount of light, glare and heat passing through glass and other transparent products. Research Frontiers licenses its patented SPD-SmartGlass technology to companies around the world serving the automotive, aircraft, marine, architectural and other smart-glass markets.

"Gauzy's successful restructuring and the restart of SPD production represent an important and welcome step forward for the entire SPD industry," Harary concluded. "Our focus remains on supporting our licensees and their customers, expanding existing programs, and bringing the benefits of SPD-SmartGlass technology to new products and markets around the world."

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology that allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. Readers are referred to Research Frontiers' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties affecting Research Frontiers and its business. Research Frontiers undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. "SPD-Smart" and "SPD-SmartGlass" are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com