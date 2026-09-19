American Rebel Holdings: Fly Rebel Fly: American Rebel Light Beer Welcomes NFL Philadelphia Eagles Fans to Nashville for a Two-Day Music City Pregame Celebration

American Rebel - America's Patriotic Beer joins Philadelphia Eagles Fans, The Green Legion's General Jackson pep rally cruise Saturday and Nashville Live tailgate Sunday, with live performances by American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) CEO Andy Ross

From The Linc to Lower Broadway, Eagles fans can raise a Rebel Light before Philadelphia takes on Tennessee Sunday at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), creator of American Rebel Light Beer and America's Patriotic Brand, today announced that American Rebel Light Beer will take center stage during two Green Legion events welcoming traveling Philadelphia Eagles fans to Nashville ahead of Sunday's Eagles-Titans game at Nissan Stadium.

The weekend begins tonight aboard the General Jackson Showboat with The Green Legion's Sunset Pep Rally Cruise from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT. The opening hour will be presented as the American Rebel Light Happy Hour, and American Rebel Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andy Ross will perform live for the traveling Eagles faithful. American Rebel Light Beer will be stocked aboard the chartered event.

The celebration continues Sunday morning at Nashville Live, 128 2nd Avenue North on Lower Broadway, where The Green Legion will host its pregame tailgate before fans head to Nissan Stadium. American Rebel Light Beer has delivered cases of 16-ounce tallboys for the event and will be highlighted during the Eagles event. Ross will return to the stage for a second live performance. American Rebel's latest event schedule calls for the Company's activation and performance from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. CT within the broader Green Legion tailgate program.

Participation, admission, food and beverage service are subject to The Green Legion's ticketing, age, capacity, venue and event requirements. American Rebel Light Beer is for adults 21 and older. Please enjoy responsibly.

FLY REBEL FLY - AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT BEER - FROM PHILADELPHIA TO MUSIC CITY

One week after American Rebel Light Beer made its regular-season NFL game-day debut at Lincoln Financial Field near Section 131 during Philadelphia's 24-22 season-opening victory, the brand is following Eagles fans on the road - and welcoming them to American Rebel's hometown.

Philadelphia enters Sunday's Week 2 matchup 1-0. Kickoff against Tennessee is scheduled for noon CT at Nissan Stadium. Before the opening whistle, American Rebel is giving traveling fans two Music City opportunities to enjoy cold Rebel Light, live music and the energy of an Eagles road weekend.

"Last weekend, Eagles fans raised American Rebel Light at The Linc. This weekend, we're welcoming them to our hometown and putting on the kind of Nashville party they'll remember," said Andy Ross, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "I'm fired up to perform on the General Jackson tonight and at Nashville Live tomorrow morning. Philadelphia brings passion everywhere it goes. Nashville brings the music. American Rebel Light brings the beer. Fly Rebel Fly - and welcome to Music City!"

TWO EVENTS. TWO LIVE PERFORMANCES. ONE REBEL WEEKEND.

WHEN WHERE AMERICAN REBEL ACTIVATION Saturday, Sept. 19

5:00-8:00 p.m. CT General Jackson Showboat

2812 Opryland Drive

Nashville, TN 37214 Sunset Pep Rally Cruise; opening-hour American Rebel Light Happy Hour; live performance by Andy Ross; Rebel Light cases stocked for the chartered event. Sunday, Sept. 20

9:00-11:00 a.m. CT* Nashville Live

128 2nd Avenue North

Nashville, TN 37201 Green Legion pregame tailgate; live performance by Andy Ross; American Rebel Light tallboys delivered and stocked; American Rebel Light beer will be highlighted as part of the event.

*The Green Legion's public itinerary lists its broader Sunday tailgate as beginning at 8:00 a.m.; American Rebel's latest event schedule identifies the Company's activation and Andy Ross performance window as 9:00-11:00 a.m. CT.

AN AMERICAN REBEL HOMETOWN WELCOME FOR ONE OF FOOTBALL'S MOST PASSIONATE FAN BASES - THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES FANS

The Green Legion, a Philadelphia-based Eagles travel and tailgate organization, has chartered the General Jackson for Saturday's pep rally and Nashville Live for Sunday's tailgate. The weekend creates a direct bridge between American Rebel Light Beer's growing Philadelphia presence and the Company's Nashville roots.

American Rebel Beverage President Todd Porter will be on site during Saturday's American Rebel Light Happy Hour, meeting fans, sharing the brand story and helping introduce traveling Eagles supporters to the crisp, refreshing taste of America's Patriotic Beer.

"This is exactly what American Rebel Beer was created for - loyal fans who travel, tailgate, support their team and turn game day into a shared experience," said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages. "We served Rebel Light to Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field last weekend, and now we're continuing that connection on the road in Nashville. We have product stocked for both Green Legion events, Andy is performing twice, and our team will be there telling the American Rebel story. Eagles fans: enjoy Nashville, raise a cold Rebel Light and get ready for Sunday."

THE FLY REBEL FLY STORY KEEPS MOVING

American Rebel's "Fly Rebel Fly" series began with the announcement that American Rebel Light Beer would be available at Lincoln Financial Field for concerts and Philadelphia Eagles home games. It expanded through the Company's Abraham Lincoln "Be a Rebel" campaign and reached a new milestone September 13 when Rebel Light was offered for sale near Section 131 during Philadelphia's first regular-season home game of 2026. At Lincoln Financial Field, American Rebel Light Beer is expected to remain available during Philadelphia Eagles home games during the 2026 season.

Now the campaign travels south. American Rebel Light Beer is connecting its home-market presence in Nashville with a Philadelphia fan base that has already embraced American Rebel Light Beer in Pennsylvania retail accounts, neighborhood establishments, tailgates and at The Linc.

AT THE LINC. ON THE RIVER. ON LOWER BROADWAY. FLY REBEL FLY.

WHERE EAGLES FANS CAN FIND AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT IN NASHVILLE

In addition to the Green Legion weekend activations, adult Eagles fans can ask for American Rebel Light Beer at participating Nashville-area accounts, subject to current inventory and operating hours:

Account participation and product availability may change and are subject to inventory, operating hours, age restrictions and each establishment's service policies. Where an account or facility is identified, American Rebel Light Beer may be carried only at certain bars, concession stands, retail points or other locations within that facility and may not be available throughout the entire property. Consumers should confirm current availability directly with the location.

ABOUT AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT BEER

American Rebel Light Beer is a crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager crafted for patriots who love freedom, music, motorsports, tailgates, football and celebrating the American way of life. The 12-ounce product profile features 110 calories, 4 grams of carbohydrates and 4.2% alcohol by volume. It is brewed with a 100% all-malt recipe, without adjuncts, corn syrup or rice extracts.

Anchored by its signature brand statement - "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer" - American Rebel Light Beer follows a Distributor-First growth strategy and partners with AlcSource as its beverage alcohol facilitator and City Brewing as its contract brewing and co-packing partner.

AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT BEER. IT TASTES LIKE FREEDOM.

American Rebel Beverages Distribution and Account Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

www.americanrebelbeer.com

ABOUT AMERICAN REBEL HOLDINGS, INC.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) is America's Patriotic Brand. The Company is a Nevada corporation with its principal executive offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and offers American Rebel Light Beer, safes and security products, branded lifestyle merchandise and related patriotic media and marketing initiatives.

Through American Rebel Light Beer, Champion Safe Company, branded merchandise, live events, music, media appearances and community-based activations, American Rebel is working to expand national brand recognition while strengthening the connection among consumer identity, product demand and long-term shareholder value. Champion Safe supports the Company's broader mission through high-quality safes and vault doors manufactured in North America with American-made steel.

www.americanrebel.com | www.americanrebelbeer.com | www.championsafe.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning expectations, beliefs, estimates, projections, objectives, plans, strategies, anticipated events, trends, future operating or financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, events or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing, operation, attendance, capacity, admission, product availability, inventory, alcohol service, promotion, entertainment and brand exposure associated with The Green Legion's General Jackson Sunset Pep Rally Cruise and Nashville Live pregame tailgate; the scheduled performances and participation of Andy Ross; the anticipated participation of Todd Porter and other Company representatives; the quantities of American Rebel Light Beer delivered to or expected to be available at the events; the expectation that American Rebel Light Beer will be the only beer highlighted during the activations; and the anticipated marketing, promotional, consumer-engagement, public-relations, sales, reorder, distribution, brand-awareness, revenue or shareholder-value benefits of these activities and the Company's "Fly Rebel Fly" campaign.

Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the continued availability, placement or sale of American Rebel Light Beer at Lincoln Financial Field during Philadelphia Eagles home games in the 2026 season or at other sporting, concert or entertainment events; anticipated availability near Section 131 or at any other concession location; future availability at Nashville-area bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail accounts; the continuation, effectiveness or commercial value of relationships with venues, event organizers, concessionaires, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, AlcSource, City Brewing and other third parties; the effectiveness and scalability of the Company's Distributor-First and asset-light production strategies; and the Company's ability to obtain additional accounts, placements, consumer trial, repeat purchases, retail sell-through, market penetration, revenue and national brand recognition.

References in this release to planned activities with The Green Legion, General Jackson Showboat and Nashville Live describe event-specific arrangements that are expected to be limited to the Eagles-Titans weekend described in this release. Unless the parties enter into separate definitive written agreements or publicly announce otherwise, the Company does not represent or expect that these activities establish a recurring, continuing or long-term partnership, sponsorship, endorsement, licensing arrangement or commercial relationship with The Green Legion, General Jackson Showboat, Nashville Live, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Tennessee Titans, the National Football League or any related entity. The principal exception described in this release is the anticipated service of American Rebel Light Beer at Philadelphia Eagles home games at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during the 2026 season, subject in each instance to venue, concessionaire, inventory, purchasing, scheduling and operating decisions. Even at Lincoln Financial Field, the product may be available only at selected concession stands or service points, including the previously identified location near Section 131, and may not be available in every part of the facility.

Statements concerning account or venue availability do not mean that American Rebel Light Beer is continuously stocked, displayed, sold or served at every location within an identified account, establishment or facility. Product availability may be limited to particular bars, concession stands, restaurants, retail points, clubs, suites, floors, terminals or service areas; may vary by event, date, time, inventory level or operator decision; and may be modified, relocated, suspended or discontinued without notice. Consumers should confirm current availability directly with the applicable account or venue.

Words and expressions such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continues," "momentum," "opportunity," "potential," "positioned," "designed," "supports," "expansion," "growth," "winning," "takes flight" and similar terms may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Promotional phrases such as "Fly Rebel Fly," "takes center stage," "winning" and "one Rebel weekend" reflect brand messaging and management's present views regarding the activities described; they are not predictions or guarantees of future sales, revenue, profitability, market share, team performance, securities performance or shareholder returns.

Actual results may differ materially because of risks and uncertainties including changes to event schedules, performers, attendance, ticketing, admission, capacity, weather, transportation, security, staffing, alcohol-service rules, inventory or venue operations; postponement, cancellation, relocation or modification of the cruise, tailgate, football game or related activities; decisions by The Green Legion, General Jackson Showboat, Nashville Live, Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, National Football League, venue operators, concessionaires, distributors, retailers, regulators or other third parties; product shortages, delivery delays, production constraints, quality issues, recalls, supply-chain disruptions or increased costs; the willingness and ability of distributors, retailers, venues and concessionaires to order, stock, display, promote, reorder and sell the product; consumer preferences and purchasing behavior; competition; changes in laws or regulations governing alcoholic beverages, advertising, promotion, sampling, age verification, licensing, taxation and distribution; the Company's ability to maintain required licenses and approvals; and the possibility that event attendance, brand exposure, media coverage or consumer interaction will not translate into sustained product trial, repeat purchases, account reorders, sales, revenue or profitability.

Additional risks include the Company's dependence on third parties for brewing, co-packing, packaging, warehousing, freight, regulatory support, distribution, venue access and alcohol service; intellectual-property, trademark, copyright, trade-dress, right-of-publicity, false-association or similar claims; the availability, accuracy and scope of permissions and releases for photographs, videos, graphics, names, likenesses, locations and other content; reputational risks arising from promotional content, public statements or perceived affiliations; economic conditions, inflation, consumer discretionary spending and seasonality; the Company's liquidity and ability to finance operations, inventory, marketing and growth; potential debt or equity issuances and resulting leverage, obligations or dilution; securities-market volatility and trading liquidity; litigation, regulatory inquiries, cybersecurity incidents and other events beyond the Company's control; and the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings and other public disclosures.

There can be no assurance that the events will occur at the stated times or in the stated form; that any stated quantity of product will remain available throughout an event; that American Rebel Light Beer will be the only beer promoted, displayed, served or sold at a venue; that Andy Ross or any other person will perform or appear as scheduled; that any event-specific relationship will continue after the weekend described; that American Rebel Light Beer will remain available at Lincoln Financial Field, any Nashville-area account or any other venue; or that the activities described will produce any particular level of consumer engagement, account growth, market penetration, sales, revenue, profitability, brand recognition or shareholder value. References to Philadelphia's 1-0 record and the September 13, 2026 game describe historical events and do not predict future team performance.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Readers should not place undue reliance on them. New risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict all factors that may affect future results. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update, revise or publicly disclose changes to any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events, circumstances or new information, except as required by applicable law.

THIRD-PARTY NAMES, TRADEMARKS AND NO IMPLIED AFFILIATION

References to The Green Legion, General Jackson Showboat, Nashville Live, Nissan Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, National Football League, broadcasters, venues, establishments and other third parties are included solely for descriptive and informational purposes. Except for the event-specific activities expressly described and the anticipated service of American Rebel Light Beer at Philadelphia Eagles home games at Lincoln Financial Field during the 2026 season, no sponsorship, endorsement, authorization, approval, affiliation, partnership, joint venture, agency, licensing arrangement or continuing commercial relationship with any team, league, broadcaster, venue, establishment or other third party is intended or implied. The Green Legion, General Jackson Showboat and Nashville Live activities described are likely limited to this event weekend unless a separate arrangement is later documented or announced. Product presence, display, promotion, availability or sale at or near an event or venue does not, by itself, establish an official sponsorship, endorsement or affiliation. All third-party names, trademarks, logos, service marks, trade dress and other intellectual property belong to their respective owners.

Any photographs, videos, graphics, montages or compilations included with this release may include edited, modified or combined American Rebel-owned materials and third-party, partner-provided or publicly available materials. The inclusion or modification of an image depicting or referring to the Philadelphia Eagles, the National Football League, General Jackson Showboat, Nashville Live, The Green Legion or any other person or entity does not establish or imply sponsorship, endorsement, approval, authorization, affiliation or a long-term partnership. Publication should occur only after confirming all necessary licenses, permissions, releases, attribution requirements and rights relating to the image, photographer, venue, artwork, trademarks and identifiable persons. American Rebel Light Beer is intended only for adults 21 years of age and older. Please enjoy responsibly.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations and Media:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

info@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Beverages Distribution and Account Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fly-rebel-fly-american-rebel-light-beer-welcomes-nfl-philadelphia-eagl-1224240