Olight Group Co., Ltd: Olight Unveils ArkTac Series and New ArkPro Ultra Colorway at O-Fan Day 2026

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a global innovator in portable lighting, unveiled the ArkTac Series at O-Fan Day 2026, bringing ArkPro's signature flat-body, multi-source design to tactical lighting for the first time. The company also introduced Amber Orange for ArkPro Ultra, alongside several new portable-lighting products. Launching during National Preparedness Month, the new releases reflect Olight's focus on helping users stay prepared, from fast response to everyday readiness.

"The best products start with understanding how people really live, and our O-Fans have always been an important part of that journey," said Mavis Xiao, general manager at Olight. "As we come together for our fifth in-person O-Fan Day, we're grateful for a community that continues to share its ideas and feedback with us. That connection keeps us focused on real-world needs, from the new ArkTac Series to Amber Orange ArkPro Ultra."

ArkTac Series: All-In-One Tactical Versatility

Inspired by ArkPro's flat-body, multi-function design, the new ArkTac Series brings that approach to handheld tactical lighting. Available in two models, ArkTac and ArkTac Ultra, the series combines an easy-to-carry flat profile with immediate tactical controls and multiple light sources.

Designed for fast, intuitive control, a two-stage tail switch provides immediate access to Turbo Spotlight and Pure Flood without cycling through modes. The new CommandPoint shortcut activates Strobe with one touch by default and can be customized for other frequently used functions. Both models also feature UV and Red Light, while ArkTac Ultra adds a Green Laser. The series delivers up to 1,800 lumens and reaches up to 215 meters.

ArkTac Ultra also debuts OAL², the next generation of Olight's proprietary aluminum alloy. It delivers 7.3% greater hardness and 11.5% higher yield strength than first-generation OAL.

ArkPro Ultra Amber Orange: Crafted to Stand Out

As the premium model in the ArkPro Series, ArkPro Ultra debuts in Amber Orange, its most vibrant color yet. Warm and energetic, the new colorway is designed to stand out, bringing the high visibility associated with outdoor and emergency equipment to everyday carry.

Rich metallic orange contrasts with sleek black accents, while polished edges catch the light to reveal shifting highlights and a refined sense of depth. This layered finish is achieved through a dual-anodizing process - a first for Olight - that also offers up to twice the scratch resistance of Olight's standard anodized finishes.

Beyond its new look, ArkPro Ultra combines premium design with everyday-carry versatility, keeping preparedness close at hand. Its signature flat design brings together four light sources - Pure Flood, Spotlight, UV and Green Laser - with seven lighting configurations. Featuring Olight's self-developed EIP 1 LED, ArkPro Ultra delivers up to 1,700 lumens in a compact EDC flashlight.

Also unveiled at O-Fan Day were the PL X GL, Oclip 2 Series and Marauder 3.

Pricing and Availability

ArkPro Ultra Amber Orange, PL X GL and Marauder 3 will be available September 21 for $129.99, $149.99 and $369.99, respectively. The Oclip 2 Series will also be available September 21, starting at $49.99. The ArkTac Series, starting at $119.99, is expected later this year. Pricing and availability may vary by market.

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global innovator in portable lighting, offering high-tech solutions for everyday carry, outdoor, tactical and professional use. With over 1,200 patents and international recognitions, including the iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award, Olight products are available in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:pr@olight.com

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