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WKN: A0MVLL | ISIN: HK0656038673 | Ticker-Symbol: FNI
Stuttgart
18.09.26 | 21:56
0,547 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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0,5530,56519.09.
0,5470,56818.09.
PR Newswire
20.09.2026 03:06 Uhr
127 Leser
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Fosun Health Hosts First International Oncology Treatment Forum in Foshan; International Oncology Alliance Officially Established

FOSHAN, China, Sept. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first International Oncology Treatment Forum, hosted by Fosun Health, was held in Foshan, Guangdong Province, China. Oncology experts from multiple countries and regions participated in the exchanges, discussing the development of international radiotherapy, advanced diagnosis and treatment technologies, and cross-border medical services.

The Forum featured academic exchanges on precision radiotherapy, cell therapy, and comprehensive oncology care, with an agenda covering CyberKnife precision radiotherapy, CAR-T cell therapy, functional radiosurgery, and the application of traditional Chinese medicine techniques in the full-cycle management of cancer. Topics such as teleconsultation, cross-border medical services, and Second Opinion further expanded the scope for international collaboration.

The International Oncology Alliance was officially established during the Forum, connecting medical institutions, oncology experts, and professional resources across multiple countries. The Alliance explores collaboration mechanisms in case exchanges, expert collaboration, cross-border referrals, teleconsultation, and Second Opinion. For patients in regions where medical resources are relatively limited, teleconsultation and Second Opinion can help them obtain more professional input before pursuing cross-border treatment, reducing information asymmetry and lowering healthcare costs. For medical institutions, these mechanisms also help promote expert exchanges and cross-regional resource sharing.

The Forum and the establishment of the International Oncology Alliance represent a practical step by Fosun Health in advancing international cooperation in oncology care. Through a platform-based and institutionalized approach, Fosun Health is promoting the coordination of international medical resources and offering patients more options for accessing professional and accessible oncology care.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fosun-health-hosts-first-international-oncology-treatment-forum-in-foshan-international-oncology-alliance-officially-established-302883101.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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