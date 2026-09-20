Sunwin: MG Commercial Makes IAA Transportation 2026 Debut with Two All-Electric Buses

Sunwin Accelerates Its European Green Mobility Strategy with All-Electric Bus Portfolio

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAA Transportation 2026, one of the leading events for the commercial vehicle industry, will take place at the Hannover Exhibition Center in Germany from September 14 to 20, 2026. MG Commercial, the MG sub-brand dedicated to the new-energy commercial vehicle segment, will make its debut at the event with two all-new battery-electric buses: the iEV12 city bus and the iEV12LE intercity bus.

Event Venue

With its portfolio of medium- and large-sized buses, MG Commercial is further expanding the MG product range and positioning itself in the premium new-energy bus segment. By delivering high-tech, high-value-added mobility solutions, MG Commercial aims to accelerate the development of a comprehensive MG mobility ecosystem spanning both personal and public transportation.

MG Commercial's participation at IAA Transportation marks another milestone following the brand's European debut at Busworld Europe in October 2025.

Making its global premiere in Hannover, the iEV12LE is a battery-electric low-entry intercity bus designed for Class II operations. Targeting the intercity and suburban transport market, the vehicle integrates battery, electronic control and key technologies. Its low-entry architecture combines passenger accessibility and comfort with efficient operation, while delivering a driving range of more than 650 km under the e-SORT 2 test cycle.

Speaking at the event, Ma Zhengang, CEO of Sunwin Bus, said that the debut of the iEV12 series at IAA Transportation not only showcases MG Commercial's latest technological achievements in battery-electric buses, but also reflects the company's commitment to supporting society's transition toward sustainable mobility.

He emphasized that the iEV12 and iEV12LE integrate highly efficient battery-electric powertrain technology, advanced driver assistance systems and a lightweight yet safety-focused body structure. These technologies are closely aligned with the ongoing transition of European public transport toward lower-carbon and increasingly digitalized mobility.

The two models are designed to provide passengers and operators with a more efficient, safe and comfortable public transport experience, while contributing to greener mobility solutions for cities and communities.

Building on MG's century-long brand heritage and technological expertise, its expansion into public mobility further strengthens MG's strategic portfolio in the new-energy commercial vehicle sector. It also demonstrates how the century-old MG brand continues to embrace technological innovation while contributing to the evolving mobility needs of society.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/011bf63a-2200-4e04-bcad-d4ca70cb56cb

Jonny Yuan Email: wei.yuan@sunwinbus.com