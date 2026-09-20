41.888 Seconds. a Record That Had Stood Since 2012, Broken by an Electric Supermoto.

Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2026) - Stark Future has set a new lap record at the Autòdrom de Sitges-Terramar. On Thursday 10 September 2026, Stark rider Jonas Skovby lapped the 1923 banked oval in 41.888 seconds on a Stark VARG SM Sköll, beating the 42.600-second record set there by Carlos Sainz in an Audi R8 LMS in 2012. The margin is 0.712 seconds. The machine that took it is a road-legal production motorcycle with no gearbox, no clutch, and no exhaust.

Constructed in just 300 days back in 1923, this concrete oval hosted racing for barely a year before being abandoned to Mother Nature for over a century. On 10 September 2026, the timing systems at Terramar were activated once again, and the vehicle that set the fastest mark did so in complete silence.

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Watch it Here (available 20th September)

The attempt was a joint project between Stark Future, Alpinestars and DC Shoes, staged under permit after a process with the circuit's owners and the local authorities that ran for the better part of a year. Terramar is one of the oldest purpose-built banked ovals still standing, and one of the least used: it has been effectively abandoned since the 1920s and is now earmarked for redevelopment.

THE RECORD THAT STOOD

Terramar opened on 28 October 1923. It was Spain's first permanent racing circuit, a two-kilometre concrete oval with banking steep enough to be awkward to walk up, and it was built in 300 days. Albert Divo won the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix there in a Sunbeam at an average of 96.91 mph, beating Louis Zborowski's Miller. The builders ran out of money almost immediately, contractors went unpaid, and the circuit was never permitted to hold another international race. It has been quiet ever since.

In 2012, Red Bull went back. Carlos Sainz, 2-time World Rally Champion, lapped the oval in an Audi R8 LMS and set a time of 42.600 seconds. That is the mark that has stood for the last fourteen years, and it is the mark Stark went to Terramar to beat.

THE LAP

*41.888 seconds. Across a two-kilometre lap that works out at an average of a little over 172 km/h, on concrete that has not been resurfaced in a century, bearing the full brunt of a hundred years of weather.

The bike that broke the record was a Stark VARG SM - Sköll, the numbered 500-unit limited edition announced on 16 September: 80 hp on the full ALPHA specification, 914 Nm at the rear wheel, single-speed drive with neither gearbox nor clutch, and 123.4 kg / 272 lb. Straight out of the box.

A single-speed drivetrain is an unusual advantage on a circuit like this. There is no shift, so there is no interruption: the bike simply builds and holds. What it gives up is top speed, and on a two-kilometre oval that is a trade the stopwatch seems willing to make.

THE RIDER

Jonas Skovby rode the record lap. Jonas is a celebrated Swedish Supermoto champion and freestyle rider who transitioned from competitive track racing into a world-renowned urban street riding content creator.





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Jonas Skovby: Slamming through a century-old track at 200 km/h means you are constantly on the edge, either about to be launched off a concrete wall or losing the front tire by a hair. With zero time to react or fix a mistake at those speeds, all I could do was completely trust the bike. It was an absolutely insane adrenaline rush and easily the wildest thing I have ever done.





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THE PARTNERS

The project was made possible with Alpinestars and DC Shoes.

Skovby rode in a bespoke Alpinestars suit, made specifically for the record attempt.

Timekeeping and Chrono*: Monitored by CSI Timing.

AT A GLANCE

TERRAMAR STARK VARG SM SKÖLL - 10 SEPTEMBER 2026 Circuit Autòdrom de Sitges-Terramar, Sant Pere de Ribes, Barcelona, Spain Opened 28 October 1923. Spain's first permanent racing circuit, built in 300 days Layout 2.000 km closed concrete oval, steeply banked Record run Thursday 10 September 2026 Rider Jonas Skovby Machine Stark VARG SM Sköll - 80 hp ALPHA, 914 Nm at the rear wheel, single-speed, 123.4 kg New lap record 41.888 seconds Previous record 42.600 seconds - Carlos Sainz, Audi R8 LMS, 2012, set for Red Bull Margin 0.712 seconds Average lap speed approx. 172 km/h over 2.000 km - Max speed: 210 kmh (130,48 mph) 1923 benchmark Albert Divo, Sunbeam, winner of the 1923 Spanish Grand Prix, 155.96 kmh (96.91 mph) average Partners Alpinestars, DC Shoes Timekeeping Details: Certification*: CSI Timing

Lap time as displayed and printed by the on-site timing system. Certified by CSI Timing with Chrono: TAG HEUER CP 540. Further details on request.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The hero film goes live on Sunday 20 September 2026 at 15:00 CET across Stark Future, Jonas Skovby, Alpinestars and DC Shoes channels simultaneously. Stills, cut-downs and behind-the-scenes material are available on request.

VARG SM Sköll - Terramar - Record

Press Kit - VARG SM Sköll

Full Stark - media kit

Interviews and full timing data are available on request to Stark's Press Department.

About Stark Future:

Stark Future is a Barcelona-based premium electric motorcycle and technology manufacturer, building zero-emissions motorcycles that outperform combustion equivalents, inspiring the motorcycle industry toward sustainability. Founded in 2020, the company combines advanced engineering with world-class design. Its flagship VARG platform represents the most powerful motocross, enduro, and supermoto motorcycles ever created, and Stark races at the highest level worldwide, including FIM SuperEnduro, Hard Enduro, EnduroGP, and the World Supercross Championship. Stark Future's mission is to accelerate the industry's shift toward sustainability by delivering uncompromising technology and performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315026