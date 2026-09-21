The 2026 World Manufacturing Convention is being held in Hefei, Anhui Province, from September 20 to 23. Under the theme "Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future," the convention has attracted more than 1,000 government and business representatives and over 500 international delegates. More than 40 multinational companies from the United States, France, Russia and other countries are exhibiting in groups to explore new opportunities for intelligent manufacturing cooperation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260920593792/en/

2026 World Manufacturing Convention Opens in Hefei, Spotlighting New Opportunities for Global Intelligent Manufacturing Cooperation

The convention is jointly hosted by the People's Government of Anhui Province, the National Manufacturing Strategy Advisory Committee, the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and the Global Alliance of SMEs. Since its launch in Hefei in 2018, it has been held for nine consecutive editions and become an important platform for global manufacturing exchange, cooperation and mutual benefit. Major reports, including the Annual Development Report on Industrial Foundations (2025-2026) and Capability and Level of Digital and Intelligent Transformation in Manufacturing (2026), will also be released, providing data and practical experience for global manufacturing development.

This year's convention further emphasizes openness and cooperation. As the Guest Country of Honor, the United Kingdom has sent representatives to attend and address the opening ceremony. International events include a matchmaking event for SMEs expanding overseas and international industrial chain cooperation, a China-Europe manufacturing cooperation matchmaking event, and a China-France Industry of the Future matchmaking event, further strengthening global industrial cooperation and injecting strong momentum into the high-quality development of global manufacturing.

The exhibition covers 70,000 square meters and shifts from individual product displays to ecosystem presentations. A 20,000-square-meter manufacturing achievements area features 10 exhibition zones, including an introductory hall, the Major Manufacturing Nations Exhibition, Guest Province of Honor Exhibition, International Exhibition, Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicle Exhibition, and Robotics and Embodied Intelligence Exhibition. Another 50,000 square meters focuses on five fields, including automotive supply chains and semiconductors, artificial intelligence and robotics. At Luogang Park, an interactive integrated unmanned systems exhibition features unmanned aircraft flights and autonomous vehicle demonstrations, bringing cutting-edge technologies closer to the public.

The 15th Five-Year Plan period is a critical stage for Anhui's transition from a major industrial province to a strong manufacturing province. Looking ahead, Anhui will embrace the world with greater openness and contribute further to the high-quality development of global manufacturing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260920593792/en/

Contacts:

Company Name:World Manufacturing Convention Executive Committee

Contact Person:Cheng Longcan

Email:media@wmconvention.com

Website:https://www.wmconvention.com