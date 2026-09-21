Live 200G/lane demonstration to showcase intelligent link optimization using CMIS Link Training for next-generation AI interconnects

ECOC 2026 TeraSignal, a leader in intelligent connectivity for AI infrastructure, today announced that it will demonstrate CMIS Link Training (CMIS-LT) with Keysight Technologies as part of the OIF interoperability demonstrations at ECOC 2026 in Málaga, Spain. The live demonstration at the OIF booth will showcase CMIS-LT operating on a 200G/lane high-speed link, illustrating how link training helps coordinate electrical interface settings between interoperable devices for next-generation 1.6T AI connectivity.

As AI infrastructure scales to 200G/lane and beyond, maintaining signal integrity becomes increasingly challenging as performance is influenced by channel loss, reflections, component variation, and differences in system implementation. CMIS Link Training provides a standardized framework that enables interoperating devices to coordinate link optimization and adapt to changing channel conditions.

"200G/lane connectivity requires the link to become intelligent," said Armond Hairapetian, CEO of TeraSignal. "Instead of relying on a static configuration designed to accommodate every possible channel, CMIS Link Training enables the link to understand its environment and optimize itself. Demonstrating this capability with Keysight as part of the OIF interoperability demonstration is an important step toward bringing intelligent linear connectivity into next-generation AI infrastructure."

"As the industry moves to 200G/lane signaling and AI cluster architectures grow more complex, interoperability across the ecosystem becomes critical," said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, Vice President and General Manager, Network and Data Center Solutions, Keysight. "By participating in the OIF interoperability demonstration at ECOC, Keysight is helping accelerate the adoption of open, standards-based technologies that enable customers to confidently develop and deploy next-generation AI interconnect solutions."

Demonstrating Intelligent Link Operation

The demonstration will feature TeraSignal's TSLink technology, which uses CMIS Link Training to coordinate link parameters between interoperating devices and adapt operation to actual channel conditions. TeraSignal's TSLink technology works together with its Analog Wave Processor (AWP) architecture to enable intelligent, adaptive linear interconnects for next-generation AI infrastructure.

Keysight will support the live CMIS Link Training demonstration with advanced 200G test and measurement capabilities, including its M8050A 120 GBaud High-Performance Bit Error Ratio Tester (BERT) and its N1060A 85 GHz Precision Waveform Analyzer.

The TeraSignal and Keysight collaboration will be featured as part of the OIF interoperability demonstrations at ECOC 2026. The demonstration will take place at OIF booth #2126 during ECOC 2026, September 21-23, in Málaga, Spain. TeraSignal will also showcase its AWP and TSLink technologies at TeraSignal booth #1336.

About the OIF Interoperability Demo at ECOC 2026

OIF returns to ECOC 2026 with a live, multi-vendor interoperability demonstration featuring 39 participating companies titled, "OIF Brings Industry-Wide Interoperability to Life at ECOC 2026, Accelerating Scalable, Efficient Networks for the AI Era." Spanning optical, electrical and management interfaces, the demo highlights interoperability across Optical Systems, 448G 224G Common Electrical I/O (CEI), CMIS, Co-Packaging, Energy Efficient Interfaces and more, advancing scalable, efficient AI-era networks. Visit OIF at booth #2126 or learn more at the OIF ECOC 2026 event website.

About TeraSignal

TeraSignal is a leader in intelligent interconnect technology for AI infrastructure, next-generation computing and linear optics. The company develops high-speed connectivity solutions designed to improve power efficiency, reduce latency and increase link reliability across optical and copper interconnects. Through innovations in advanced CMOS design, Analog Wave Processing (AWP) and TSLink adaptive link training, TeraSignal is enabling intelligent connectivity for next-generation AI scale-up infrastructure. Learn more at terasignal.com.

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Jeremy Hyatt

Green Flash Media

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