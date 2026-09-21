De'Longhi: New De'Longhi Study Reveals Europe's "Signature Order" Coffee Culture Across 35 Cities

PARIS, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tell us what you order, and we might tell you where you're from. A De'Longhi study has mapped coffee habits across 35 European cities, revealing each city's "signature order" - from Glasgow's caffè latte to Dijon's iced coffee.

The Signature Order Index, based on 3,001 coffee drinkers across the UK, France and Germany, reveals how differently Europe drinks coffee and how coffee is tied to local habits and city identity.

Glasgow had the strongest city preference, with 33.3% naming caffè latte as their go-to order. Stuttgart proved to be Germany's cappuccino capital, with 30.6% choosing the favourite.

Meanwhile, Cardiff was the only city where respondents were more likely to describe coffee as part of their lifestyle (25.0%) than a daily habit, suggesting coffee is more than a morning pick-me-up.

National preferences reveal three coffee cultures. In the UK, caffè latte leads at 19.7%, followed by cappuccino at 17.0%. Germany favours cappuccino, with 23.1% choosing it as their favourite.

In France, espresso dominates, with 31.9% naming it their favourite. Espresso was excluded from city comparisons to uncover each location's distinctive second choice. The French map includes filter coffee in Lille, iced coffee in Dijon and café con leche in Strasbourg, while café allongé leads nationally.

But coffee means different things across Europe. Germany has the strongest coffee and daily comfort association, with 47.7% describing it as a daily ritual. Munich takes this further, with 54.3% calling coffee essential to their daily routine - the highest score.

The UK puts the social in social coffee, with respondents more than twice as likely as in France to associate coffee with spending time together. French consumers were most likely to believe coffee culture contributes to a city's atmosphere and identity.

At home, quality is the biggest motivation for recreating café-style coffee, cited by 31.3% across markets. 12.4% want to recreate coffee experiences from abroad.

De'Longhi is publishing the Signature Order Index, city profiles and guides to recreating favourite coffee orders at home. The Rivelia bean-to-cup machine allows drinkers to switch between espresso, cappuccino, caffè latte and café con leche.

The Signature Order Index, methodology and city profiles are available at https://www.delonghi.com/en-gb/brewed-by-place

About the Research

The Signature Order Index is based on responses from 3,001 nationally representative adults aged 18+ across the UK (1,000), France (1,001) and Germany (1,000). Fieldwork was conducted by GreenPark in June 2026.

De'Longhi is based in Treviso, Italy and the global leader in espresso and comfort products. Highest quality, Italian design and meaningful product innovations are the core values of the De'Longhi brand. De'Longhi is present in over 123 countries, creating products in three main categories: espresso, specialty cooking and home comfort. After more than a century of perfecting its products, De'Longhi remains committed to creating innovations that bring convenience and style into every customer's home; making the everyday better.

www.delonghi.com.

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