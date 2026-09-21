HONG KONG, Sept 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Direct Drive Tech Limited (the 'Company', stock code: 06731) announces its Global Offering and the listing of Shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Hong Kong Stock Exchange').According to the listing documents, Direct Drive Tech Limited is a robotics technology company with direct drive technology as company's core capability. Company primarily engage in the sales of robotic actuator modules, and to a lesser extent, robots, in China. Company operate in (i) PRC consumer robotic actuator module industry, a sub-segment representing 26.3% of PRC robotic actuator module industry and (ii) PRC wheel-legged and PRC dual-wheel-legged robot industry in China, sub-segments representing less than 1.0% of the PRC robot industry. Company serve subsegments of the PRC robotic actuator module industry and PRC robot industry, specifically (i) PRC consumer robotic actuator module industry and (ii) PRC wheel-legged robot industry. From company's inception to June 30, 2026, company's robotics technology has empowered over 7.5million robots across consumer, industrial and commercial application scenarios, as well as embodied intelligence robots.Direct Drive Tech Limited plans to offer an aggregate of 50,000,000 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option) under the Global Offering, of which 47,500,000 Shares (subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option) will be offered by way of International Offering, and 2,500,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) will be offered in the Hong Kong Public Offering. The Offer Price will be HK$21.60 per Offer Share, with the board lot size of 100 shares.The Hong Kong Public Offering commenced on Monday, 21 September 2026 and is expected to close at 12:00 noon (at 11:30 a.m. for completing electronic applications under the White Form eIPO service) on Thursday, 24 September 2026. Dealings in H Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Tuesday, 29 September 2026.Direct Drive estimates that company will receive net proceeds from the Global Offering of approximately HK$982.5 million, after deducting underwriting commissions, fees and estimated expenses payable by us in connection with the Global Offering, assuming the Over-allotment Option is not exercised and an Offer Price of HK$21.60 per Offer Share. The company intend to use the net proceeds of the Global Offering for the following purposes: approximately 50.0%, or HK$491.3 million, will be used to enhance R&D capabilities in key robotics technologies; approximately 20.0%, or HK$196.5 million, will be used to deepen collaboration with industry partners and broaden sales network; approximately 20.0%, or HK$196.5 million, will be used for improving production capability and efficiency; approximately 10.0%, or HK$98.3 million, will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.The Company has successfully procured HK Technology Innovation and JSC International (for and on behalf of Shenghai SP) as cornerstone investors, the Cornerstone Investors have agreed to, subject to certain conditions, subscribe, or cause their designated entities to subscribe, at the Offer Price, for such number of Offer Shares (rounded down to the nearest whole board lot of 100 H Shares) that may be purchased for an aggregate amount of approximately HK$472.0 million (the 'Cornerstone Placing').CITIC Securities (Hong Kong) Limited is the sole sponsor. CLSA Limited serves as sponsor and Overall Coordinator. The joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners, joint lead managers and capital markets intermediaries comprise CLSA Limited, China Harbour International Securities Limited, CMB International Capital Limited and Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited. Neutral Financial Holding Company Limited as an additional joint bookrunner, joint lead manager and capital markets intermediary.About Direct Drive Tech LimitedDirect Drive Tech Limited was established in 2020 and is a "little giant" enterprises. As a Globally Leading Robotics Technology Company With direct drive technology as core capability, Adhering to the corporate mission of "bringing robots into every household", Direct Drive Tech is committed to making robots more efficient, dexterous and intelligent. The company currently boasts a team of over 400 members, including several Ph.D. holders and dozens of master's degree holders, with over 40% being R&D personnel, The Company has formed three major robot technology platforms: (1) The robotic actuator module technology platform; (2) The wheel-legged robot technology platform; (3) The modular reconfiguration technology platform.Source: Direct Drive Tech LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.