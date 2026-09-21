Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 21 September 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc's share buybacks week 38/2026

During week 38 (14 September 2026 - 18 September 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market

(MIC Code) Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased

shares, EUR* Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR* 14/09/2026 15/09/2026 16/09/2026 17/09/2026 18/09/2026 Week 38/2026, total AQEU Volume 1,929 18,542 3,217 0 3,660 27,348 Average price 9.44 9.43 9.39 0.00 9.40 9.42 CEUX Volume 105,418 259,848 273,608 0 156,736 795,610 Average price 9.43 9.41 9.40 0.00 9.39 9.40 TQEX Volume 25,818 35,675 35,016 0 30,961 127,470 Average price 9.44 9.38 9.39 0.00 9.39 9.40 XHEL Volume 168,742 539,859 327,439 715 272,150 1,308,905 Average price 9.44 9.42 9.40 9.43 9.39 9.41 Total, all markets Volume 301,907 853,924 639,280 715 463,507 2,259,333 Average price 9.44 9.41 9.40 9.43 9.39 9.41

* rounded to two decimals



On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 32,778,801 Sampo A shares representing 1.23 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Sampo plc,

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com

Attachment