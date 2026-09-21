EDpCloud Selected to Provide Continuous Linux Data Replication and File Synchronization Across Critical Data Centers and Cloud Environments

Eden Prairie, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - EnduraData, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise cross-platform data synchronization and real-time file replication solutions, today announced that its signature software platform, EDpCloud, has been selected by the U.S. Army to drive its enterprise-wide Linux file replication and digital records synchronization infrastructure.





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EnduraData EDpCloud

The award provides multi-CPU enterprise Linux licenses for continuous file replication, change data capture, and cross-site data synchronization.

Enterprise-Grade Linux File Replication and Data Resilience

Under the agreement, EDpCloud will deliver continuous, high-speed Linux file replication across production data centers, remote locations, and Continuity of Operations (COOP) disaster recovery sites. EDpCloud was selected to support hundreds of millions of critical enterprise documents and multi-terabyte data repositories, providing 24/7 availability, real-time file sync, and robust cloud data mobility.

Key capabilities provided by EDpCloud for high-density Linux file replication include:

Real-Time Linux File Synchronization: Instant detection and automated mirroring of file updates, access control lists (ACLs), and extended attributes across multi-CPU Linux architectures.

Hybrid Cloud & Multi-Site Replication: Automated data replication between physical servers, virtual machines, and public/private cloud environments to ensure rapid failover and operational continuity.

High-Efficiency Bandwidth Optimization: Built-in byte-level differential transfer, data compression, and optimized socket payloads for fast, secure file transfer across wide area networks (WAN).

Legacy System Modernization: Modern replacement for end-of-life replication tools, enabling seamless integration into existing Linux kernel configurations and automated IT workflows.

"We are proud to support mission-critical defense operations with automated, secure, and ultra-reliable Linux file replication," said Aba El Haddi, CTO of EnduraData. "EDpCloud was designed from the ground up to solve complex enterprise data movement challenges-ensuring that data remains synchronized, secure, and available across local data centers and cloud architectures without interruption."

About EnduraData

EnduraData, Inc. is an enterprise software company specializing in automated Linux file replication, cross-platform data synchronization, automated file transfers, and continuous data protection solutions. Its flagship software, EDpCloud, empowers government agencies, defense organizations, healthcare leaders, and global enterprises to mirror, consolidate, and protect critical files automatically across Linux, UNIX, Windows, and hybrid cloud environments.

This press release is not in any way endorsed by the U.S. Army or any government agency.

For more information about EnduraData's Linux file replication solutions, visit www.enduradata.com.

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