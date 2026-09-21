EB5United: EB5 United's Cormont at Deer Valley East Village Achieves $224.8 Million Target EB-5 Raise; Offering Remains Open Toward $524.8 Million Maximum Raise

EB5 United's Cormont at Deer Valley East Village , an I-956F-approved Priority Processing Rural EB-5 project, has achieved its $224.8 million Target EB-5 Raise. Reaching the Target Raise locks the EB-5 loan into the senior position for every participating investor.

HILLSBORO, OR / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / The offering has not closed. Cormont's Max Raise extends to up to 656 investors, or $524.8 million at $800,000 each, within the same senior-secured structure established at the Target Raise.

Each additional $800,000 EB-5 investment reduces the project's required C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing dollar for dollar.

The milestone follows EB5 United's I-956F approval for Cormont, confirmed by USCIS on April 29, 2026 .

Target Raise vs. Max Raise

Target Raise (achieved): 281 investors, $224.8 million

Max Raise (offering capacity): up to 656 investors, $524.8 million

Statutory Deadlines for EB-5 Investors

The Regional Center program runs on a fixed statutory clock set by Congress, and it applies no matter which project an investor ultimately selects. Investors must file the I-526E petition by Sept. 30, 2026, to lock in the Grandfathering protections afforded to investors under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022.

Starting Jan. 1, 2027 (projected), the minimum investment amount is scheduled to increase: TEA (Targeted Employment Area) minimum investment is expected to rise from $800,000 to an estimated $900,000-$950,000, and non-TEA minimum from $1.05 million to $1.25 million, pending USCIS's official calculation.

The Regional Center program itself carries a sunset date of Sept. 30, 2027, and will lapse unless reauthorized by Congress.

Learn more about Cormont at Deer Valley East Village

About the EB-5 Program

The EB-5 Program is a highly sought-after U.S. Immigrant Investor Program that grants permanent residency to foreign nationals who invest in a qualifying American business that creates at least 10 full-time U.S. jobs. For rural EB-5 projects , the minimum investment is U.S. $800,000, allowing qualifying investors, their spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21, the right to receive Green Cards. The EB-5 Green Card offers a direct path to U.S. permanent residency without employer sponsorships or job-specific requirements.

Contact Information

Brennan Sim, Global Sales

Brennan Sim manages the Global Sales network at EB5 United , where he oversees international investor relations. He has worked in the EB-5 industry since 2013 and has been involved in EB-5 projects representing more than $1.45 billion in total capitalization.

Name: Brennan Sim

Email: leads@eb5united.com

Phone: +15033809106

Find Brennan Sim on LinkedIn

Visit EB5 United's website

Disclaimer: The Cormont offering is being conducted pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933 and is available only to investors who qualify as accredited investors and whose accredited investor status is verified in accordance with applicable requirements. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. Any offering is made solely pursuant to the applicable offering documents, which should be reviewed in their entirety before making an investment decision. Investment involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Immigration outcomes are subject to USCIS adjudication and are not guaranteed.

SOURCE: EB5United

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eb5-uniteds-cormont-at-deer-valley-east-village-achieves-224.8-m-1224538