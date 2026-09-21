Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) broke records at the weekend with renewables supplying 80.5% of total electricity consumption for the first time on Saturday, with rooftop solar contributing more than 50% of the clean energy mix. The landmark moment occurred at 12.30pm on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 79.84% established just one day earlier, according to data analysis from Geoff Eldridge of Global Power Energy (GPE NEMLog). At the time of the record, total NEM consumption was approximately 32.54 GW with rooftop PV supplying about 16.84 MW. The record might have been ...

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